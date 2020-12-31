Bill Belichick Shares Revealing Comments About Jarrett Stidham

It’s become abundantly clear, the New England Patriots don’t believe in Jarrett Stidham–at least not as a potential franchise quarterback.

Bill Belichick has continually side-stepped questions about playing Stidham over Cam Newton. Even back in Week 4 when Newton couldn’t play after testing positive for COVID-19, Belichick turned to veteran Brian Hoyer to start.

Earlier this week, Belichick was asked a question that indirectly referred to the team’s assessment of Stidham’s ability. Let’s just say it wasn’t a positive review.

Belichick Seems Confident in His Assessment of Stidham

Belichick was asked a clever question by former Patriot and current host of OMF on WEEI. Fauria asked: is it fair to say, that if you did start Stidham vs. the Jets, that you wouldn’t necessarily find out anything more than you already know about him?”

Belichick’s answer to that question was: “I think there would be some truth to that.”

You don’t have to look too deeply into that answer to see the real deal. Belichick seems to feel as though he has a great handle on who Stidham is, and that assessment is obviously limited. We all know Belichick will always play the guy he believes gives his team the best chance to win.

With the Patriots’ offense struggling as much as it is this year, for him nor offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels to feel Stidham is worthy of even one start is telling.

They don’t believe in Stidham, and Belichick’s answer all but confirms this concept.

Best Option Without Major Weapons

Newton remains the Patriots’ best option because of his ability to extend plays, make things happen with his legs, and his experience as an NFL quarterback. His accuracy on short and intermediate throws needs to improve, but on a team that doesn’t have a ton of explosive weapons in the passing game, Newton still gives New England the best chance to win each week,

What Does This Say About Stidham’s Future?

Quite honestly, Stidham should be trying to find the exit in New England. When a coaching staff has seemingly made its mind up about you, it is very different to change the narrative. At this point, he’s not getting a ton of opportunities to prove himself while also being optimally prepared. In defense of the coaching staff, Stidham hasn’t done much to convince the Patriots he’s ready to handle more when he has played. He continues to exhibit poor ball placement and feel in the pocket.

When you factor in his inferior athleticism compared to Newton, there’s no question the Patriots are making the right choice sticking with Cam. However, for the sake of salvaging a career, Stidham needs a fresh start with coaches who haven’t already decided they’ve seen enough of him. He’s still under contract through next season, so we’ll see if he gets released, or if the Patriots would entertain trading him. If they could get even a 6th or 7th-round pick for Stidham, it would be a major win.

