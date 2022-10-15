Bill Belichick Offers Snarky Explanation For His Mac Jones Injury Talk

Part of Bill Belichick’s legend and mystique is attached to his elusiveness with the media. It is only tolerated or regarded with some reverence because of his success.

You’d better believe if struggling Denver Broncos rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett tried the same act, he’d be quickly chopped down at the knees. As it is, Belichick’s meetings with the media are known more for what he hasn’t said than for what he has allowed himself to share.

During Friday’s meeting with the media, the top topic of discussion was the health and potential return of Mac Jones. The New England Patriots second-year quarterback suffered a high ankle sprain during the team’s Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe has stepped in and played well in just under two full games of action. A flickering of a quarterback controversy is brewing, and Belichick has been around for more than enough time to recognize the spark that can become a flame.

When he’s posed with a question about Jones’ return and how he’ll handle the QB1 decision when that happens, Belichick is particularly cagey with his responses. Belichick has refused to use the term “day-to-day,” in recent conversations with media members. It’s been a noted departure from one of his go-to phrases.

Belichick rather facetiously explained why he’s given it a “break.” Alex Barth of 985 The Sports Hub captured the quote in a tweet.

Bill Belichick says the Patriots will monitor Mac Jones' status leading up to the game. Asked why he didn't use the phrase 'day-by-day'? "I've tried to avoid that phrase, give it a little break. I maximized it there. But it may be coming back." — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) October 14, 2022

The Patriots haven’t made an official decision on their starting quarterback for Week 6, but some have already made their desires known on the subject.

Patriots Expected Start Bailey Zappe: Report

Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson has reported, referencing a source that Zappe is expected to start on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. One major indication that supports Wilson’s report was the elevation of practice squad quarterback Garrett Gilbert.

The Patriots probably wouldn’t have elevated Gilbert if Jones was healthy enough to go against Cleveland. Jones would probably serve as the starter, while Zappe would have been his backup with Brian Hoyer still on injured reserve recovering from a concussion he suffered in the Week 4 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

As it is, Gilbert’s elevation leans toward the Patriots, starting Zappe with Gilbert as the only other active player at the position.

Popular Patriots Twitter fan account, Patriots Militia makes it clear; they believe Belichick should go with the rookie.

Start Zappe Sunday He proved he can win — Patriots Militia (@PatsMilitia) October 14, 2022

The Browns Will Be Without Jadeveon Clowney and Denzel Ward on Sunday

Whoever starts for the Patriots on Sunday won’t have to deal with two of the Browns’ more dangerous defensive players. Jadeveon Clowney and Denzel Ward have both been ruled out for the game, per B/R Gridiron.

The Browns will be without CB Denzel Ward (concussion) and DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle, knee, elbow) on Sunday vs. Patriots pic.twitter.com/BhYiiUUeKw — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) October 14, 2022

Former Patriots edge rusher Chase Winovich might have had an opportunity to make an impact against his former team, but he’s on injured reserve. Still, the Patriots offensive line will have to contend with Myles Garrett, one of the NFL’s best pass rushers.

Containing him could be the difference between winning and losing. Cleveland traded for linebacker Deion Jones to help bolster their run defense. They figure to need him and others to help contain what has become a potent Patriots rushing attack.

New England ranks eighth in the NFL in rushing, and the Browns are fourth. The first team to control the others’ run game should have an advantage.