Bill Belichick Had Hilarious Response to QB Prospect’s Bad Throw at Pro Day

As usual, Bill Belichick is doing his due diligence, looking at prospects ahead of the NFL Draft. On Monday, he was in Florida for the Miami Hurricanes Pro Day. On Tuesday, he was in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to visit with his friend Nick Saban and watch QB prospect Mac Jones’s second throwing exhibition.

There was one particular overthrow that seemed to draw a funny response from Belichick. NFL on CBS posted this via NFL Brasil.

Mac Jones just learned that you NEVER wanna miss a deep ball throw in front of Bill Belichick. 😂 via @NFLBrasilpic.twitter.com/Pdc5lccAdQ — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) March 30, 2021

Perhaps Belichick was caught reacting to something different. If that’s true, this was a perfectly timed coincidence.

Jones would have another poorly placed ball that BrianCatNFL had some fun with as he observed the reaction of San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan:

Look at the fear on Kyle Shanahan’s stupid face as Mac Jones sails another one pic.twitter.com/wqyjKfUX0J — BrianCatNFL (@BrianCatNFL) March 30, 2021

While Jones hit on some excellent throws to Heisman trophy winner DeVonta Smith, his performance was blown away by Ohio State’s Justin Fields, who put on a show of his own in Columbus.

Twitter Reacts to Comparisons of Justin Fields and Mac Jones

Some suggest the 49ers’ recent move up the draft board to No. 3 was to put them into a position to draft Jones at that spot.

Based on what we saw from Fields at his Pro Day on Tuesday, Shanahan may need to adjust his thinking if that were the case.

Ohio State QB Justin Fields just ran a blazing 4.44 40 yard dash at his pro day. Wowza. pic.twitter.com/grOPd6creG — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) March 30, 2021

Fields didn’t just run a blazing 4.44 40-yard dash, which was even faster than most expected to see him run; he also uncorked these kinds of throws that prove he has the sort of high-end arm talent that doesn’t come along often.

Justin Fields dropping dimes at his Pro Day 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/MBOWqvRGBu — Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) March 30, 2021

When you consider the difference in athleticism, Fields’ intangibles, and the fact that he didn’t have the supporting cast on offense that Jones had at Alabama, it isn’t easy to imagine anyone elevating the latter over the Buckeyes star.

Many took to Twitter to echo these thoughts and to share superlatives on Fields’ Pro Day.

Justin Fields was the most accurate prospect to all levels of the field on tape and he’s absolutely slinging it. Decisions aren’t made off Pro Days, but this is on a wholly different level than Jones’ Pro Day. — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) March 30, 2021

Michael Smith called Fields “the most disrespected projected Top 5, Top 10 pick in recent draft history.”

"The most disrespected projected Top 5, Top 10 pick in recent draft history. Justin Fields from THE Ohio State University clocked an unofficial 4.44 at the Buckeye's Pro Day… Somebody's going to get a steal in Fields because somehow he's become an afterthought." — @michaelsmith pic.twitter.com/SMoitEKPt9 — Brother From Another on Peacock TV (@HolleyandSmith) March 31, 2021

When we watch OSU pro day and talk about the QB in this draft… "I could make the argument that [Justin] Fields has the highest ceiling of any of them." – @MoveTheSticks — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) March 30, 2021

People who haven’t been paying much attention are shocked and surprised at Justin Fields’ elite pro day. People who actually have been watching and paying attention for the past few years understand this is just any other Tuesday… the man’s BEEN a baller. 🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️ — Sam Block (@theblockspot) March 30, 2021

Former NFL wide receiver Torrey Smith reminded anyone who might have forgotten, Fields has always been a better prospect than Jones.

Justin Fields was better than Mac Jones before the pro day pic.twitter.com/JVpKWtDOi5 — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) March 30, 2021

Zach Wilson: *makes a good throw at his pro day* NFL media: “He should be the No. 2 overall pick!” Justin Fields: *makes a better throw at his pro day* NFL media: *silence* — Andrew Lind (@AndrewMLind) March 30, 2021

Fields to the Patriots Would Be a Dream

The Patriots have seemingly committed to Cam Newton as their starting quarterback, barring some training camp collapse that sees him give way to Jarrett Stidham. That said, the Patriots still need to find a QB of the future.

Fields’ stock is on the rise, so it remains to be seen how high New England would have to climb to get in a position to draft the Ohio State star. However, if the Patriots can trade up to No. 5, where the Cincinnati Bengals are currently slotted, they might have a shot if a team likes Jones or North Dakota State’s Trey Lance over Fields.

Newton would be the perfect mentor for Fields because he’s already played that role for him. Fields was a member of Newton’s 7-on-7 team when he was in high school, and the 2015 NFL MVP proclaimed his young protege the best high school football player in the country.

Cam Newton told everyone that Justin Fields was going to be special when Fields was in high school. Fields reminded everyone today at his Pro Day https://t.co/ViKiif1UpW pic.twitter.com/GqnqmOLMvQ — Rivals (@Rivals) March 30, 2021

With similar styles and history to build on, the Patriots couldn’t dream of constructing a more cohesive QB room.

