Bill Belichick Pushed to Make ‘Cutthroat Decision’

The New England Patriots are at their lowest point in recent memory, and Bill Belichick may soon face an ultimatum. They are 7-7, currently out of the playoff picture, and coming off one of the most embarrassing losses in franchise history to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, December 18.

The legendary head coach and de facto general manager has some decisions to make concerning his coaching staff and perhaps his quarterback. In the heartbreaking 30-24 loss to the Raiders, the offensive playcalling was poor, as was the play of quarterback Mac Jones, who completed just 13 of 31 pass attempts. Over the past 20-plus seasons, the current landscape and future of the franchise haven’t been as shaky as it is now.

Sports Illustrated’s Michael Rosenberg echoes the sentiments of most when addressing Belichick’s decision to hire Matt Patricia as his offensive coordinator. Rosenberg calls Belichick’s choosing of Patricia a “hiring against all available logic” and plainly states, “it probably killed the Pats’ season.”

For most other coaches, this decision would probably spell the end of their tenure as the sideline leader for their team. However, a coach with Belichick’s unprecedented resume has built up a seemingly incalculable cushion. Still, there is a reasonable question: is there an end to the benefit of the doubt he’s earned?

“This is not the Bill Belichick we have watched over the years,” Rosenberg insists. “He was nerveless, brilliant, calculating—some said ruthless—and famously unencumbered by sentiment or insecurity. He traded or cut stars; he made unconventional in-game decisions for sound reasons and cared what nobody else thought about it.”

Belichick still appears to be that guy regarding on-field decisions, but there are serious questions about whether his loyalties to former staff have become more important to him than good football sense.

“Assuming Belichick wants to keep coaching, the Patriots’ offseason hinges on this question: Is he desperate to validate all of his success, or is he going to make the same clear-eyed, cutthroat decisions he always made before?” Rosenberg asked.

This is the million-dollar question.

Belichick may need to make these decisions soon unless he wants to force Patriots owner Robert Kraft to make a tough call on his longtime coach’s future as the leader of his franchise. It is logical to assume even Belichick is on some sort of a leash.

Patriots Potential Replacements For Bill Belichick as Head Coach

If the Patriots or Belichick made the decision to part ways after the current season, who might Kraft target to take over the reins of his team?

It’s a layered situation because the Patriots would need to promote someone from their front office to be the general manager or hire an outsider. As for the head-coaching duties, Kraft could look in-house with linebackers coach and up-and-coming head-coach candidate Jerod Mayo, deserving consideration. Kraft could alienate nearly the entire fanbase and grant Patricia or Joe Judge an interview, but it might be easier to stick with Belichick if that were the case.

If Kraft looked inside the organization for Belichick’s successor as general manager, he might focus on Matt Groh, the team’s 41-year-old Director of Player Personnel. He will likely bring a fresher, more open style to the franchise. If the Kraft family were to make the bold decision to part ways with Belichick, you’d have to think the team would also be looking at a style switch.

If New England looked outside for a general manager, the Kansas City Chiefs’ Assistant GM, Mike Borgonzi, would be a worthy candidate. Borgonzi and current Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles were identified as top candidates for NFL GM roles in 2021. Poles has received his opportunity to run an NFL franchise, and he is in the process of stripping down and rebuilding the Bears.

Borgonzi has been called the Chiefs’ secret weapon by NFL Network’s Peter Schrager. He might be what the doctor ordered if the Patriots allow someone else besides Belichick to have the final say on player personnel matters and head-coaching positions.

Outside head-coaching candidates could also come from Kansas City, where long-time offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has waited his turn but has yet to be hired as a head coach. Bieniemy has been the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator since 2018, and Kansas City has never ranked lower than sixth in points scored during his tenure, per Pro Football Reference.

Granted, Patrick Mahomes has been the quarterback all those seasons, but Belichick’s resume without Tom Brady isn’t all that sparkling. There is no escaping the need for top talent when attempting to build a winning team, but New England may also need a new face and a fresh approach.

Patriots Remaining Schedule in 2022

New England’s playoff hopes aren’t dead, but their postseason vital signs are fading.

At 7-7, the Patriots probably need to win their final three contests to feel good about a playoff berth. Anything short of a 2-1 finish makes the playoffs completely unreasonable.

The final push begins on Christmas Eve against the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals. New England will then have two key rematches. On New Year’s Day, the Patriots face AFC East rival, the Miami Dolphins, and they finish up against the AFC-East-leading Buffalo Bills.

It won’t be an easy road for Belichick and Co., but it is time to show and prove.