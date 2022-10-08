Bill Belichick Sends Message At Spicy Media Session

It appears Bill Belichick has had enough questions about the specifics of Matt Patricia’s duties on his staff.

The New England Patriots head coach got a little spicy with a reporter who asked him the following question after practice on Friday at what turned out to be a spicy media session.

“How do you think Matt [Patricia] has done with the responsibilities that he has offensively, calling plays especially, looks like that’s what he’s doing on the sidelines.”

Belichick didn’t take the bait. He has never defined Patricia’s role on the staff. It appears that Patricia has been functioning as the play-caller during games. However, Belichick has never said Patricia was the offensive coordinator or the man calling the plays. That partially explains Belichick’s response to the question.

“Again, we talk about the entire offensive staff. So, I wouldn’t characterize it quite the way you did — but that’s fine,” Belichick retorted.

“Just so we’re getting it right, should we not be calling him the play-caller,” the reporter asked. With that, the back-and-forth was on.

Belichick: “Call him whatever you want.”

Reporter: “How would you characterize it?”

Belichick: “I’ve already characterized it.”

Reporter: “Who is calling the offensive plays?”

Belichick: “We’ve talked about this ad nauseam. Maybe we could take notes this time and just say that I’m responsible for all of it, which is what I’ve said from Day 1. That’s what I continue to say, there hasn’t been any change in that. I’m responsible for what is called and what’s done on the field.”

Bill Belichick Still Sees Value in Creating Mystery

It’s unclear why Belichick doesn’t want to acknowledge Patricia as the play-caller. It seems a bit senseless at this point. Everyone who has paid attention to the team can see that Patricia is calling plays.

Belichick isn’t shielding his prized assistant from any criticism. Critics and unsettled members of Patriots Nation have still targeted Patricia with many complaints and negative assessments. Even the Detroit Lions head coach, Dan Campbell, acknowledged Patricia’s role as he spoke about facing New England in a Week 5 clash.

In any case, Belichick would prefer to keep some gray areas with how his staff is perceived. He has expressed multiple times that he is responsible for everything that happens on his sideline, but this time he did it with a little more feeling.

You can watch the entire media session here.

Mac Jones is Doubtful for Week 5 Vs. the Lions

Will the Patriots get their starting quarterback for Week 5 vs. the Lions? It doesn’t look like it. Jones was listed as “doubtful” for the clash with the Lions.

Despite Jones showing up at practice through most of this week, he doesn’t appear to have recovered from his high ankle sprain to play on Sunday. What does this mean?

With veteran backup QB Brian Hoyer on injured reserve, while he recovers from a concussion, the Patriots will more than likely turn to rookie Bailey Zappe to make the first start of his NFL career.

Zappe played well when he was pressed into duty in Week 4. The rookie almost led the Patriots to an unlikely win on the road against the Green Bay Packers after Hoyer went down. Zappe and New England fell short in overtime, but the young signal-caller performed well enough to give Patriots Nation some hope heading into the game with the Lions.

If Zappe can play well and lead the Patriots to a win, the next question Belichick might be answering is who will be the team’s quarterback even once Jones is healthy enough to return.