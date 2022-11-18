Bill Belichick ‘Calls Out’ Assistant During Bye, Says Analyst

Did Bill Belichick put his embattled offensive coordinator Matt Patricia on blast heading into the bye week? One former New England Patriots LB and current analyst says he did.

Ted Johnson, who played for the Patriots his entire career, which spanned from 1995-2004, and won three Super Bowls in New England, says he believes Belichick purposely exposed the fact that opposing defensive players seemed to know his offense’s plays before they were called.

According to Johnson, who works for NBC Sports, this was Belichick’s way of “calling out” Patricia, Joe Judge, and everyone else working on the offensive side of the ball. Here is a look at the segment with Johnson’s comments:

"There is zero chance he did that without reason… he's talking to somebody"@Teddyjradio & @AlbertBreer weigh in on Bill Belichick's admission that opponents knew Patriots' plays pic.twitter.com/qqqrKmcRV6 — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) November 14, 2022

Belichick said New York Jets linebacker CJ Mosley and the Indianapolis Colts’ Shaq Leonard seemed to know his team’s calls just before the bye week. The segment above had Johnson and fellow analyst Albert Breer discussing Belichick’s potential motives.

Both men agreed that, according to Breer, “there was zero chance” Belichick wasn’t being purposeful in sharing the information. The question they delved deeper into is who exactly he was talking to with those comments and admission.

We don’t know what Belichick’s reasons were for owning up to the info leak, but it does seem unlikely it was a slippage of the tongue or even an uncalculated instance of sharing. Belichick seemed to have the motive to use the media at that moment.

As if a Patriots-Jets matchup didn’t already carry enough intrigue, Belichick’s comments made the Week 11 matchup a little more interesting. Many of us will check to see if the Jets know what’s coming on offense this week.

Around the NFL: Josh Allen is Good to Go Vs. The Lions

The Buffalo Bills will be looking to rebound from a tough loss in a great game against the Minnesota Vikings last week. Thankfully for them, Buffalo will have their quarterback Josh Allen on the field without an injury designation for the Week 11 clash with the Detroit Lions, per NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe.

Bills QB Josh Allen (elbow) with no injury status for Sunday so he’s good to go vs. Browns in Detroit. No suspense leading up to game time. Safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) would’ve been a full participant in practice today and there’s some optimism he will be good to return Sunday. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) November 18, 2022

Allen had an elbow injury that had him questionable ahead of Buffalo’s 33-30 overtime loss to the Vikings. Allen still threw for 330 yards and a TD with two costly interceptions. Buffalo is heavily favored to bounce back against the Lions, who are coming off a road win over the Chicago Bears last week.

Around the NFL: The Chiefs Will Be Without Several WRs on Sunday

Patrick Mahomes may have to pull a rabbit out of a hat on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Kansas City Chiefs will be without JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman, with the latter heading to injured reserve, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Chiefs ruled out WR JuJu Smith-Schuster for Sunday night’s game in LA; also down Mecole Hardman, who was placed on IR. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 18, 2022

Mahomes will still have all-world tight end Travis Kelce and the newly acquired Kadarius Toney, but the absence of Schuster and Hardman is still noteworthy.

Mahomes leads the NFL in passing yards with 2,936 on 245 completions. Schuster and Hardman have caught a combined 71 of those passes for 912 yards. The two men have also accounted for six of Mahomes’ 25 TD passes on the year.

It’s the perfect week for Toney and perhaps rookie Skyy Moore to step up.