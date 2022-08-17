Bill Belichick Praises Patriots Projected 3rd-Down Back

After James White’s retirement, the New England Patriots will need some players to step up at the running back position.

White played a unique role for the Patriots during his time in New England. He ended up catching the ball out of the backfield a lot more than he actually ran the ball.

Right now, Rhamondre Stevenson appears to be the perfect candidate to take over for White. In his rookie season, he had 14 catches for 123 yards. Stevenson was successful on the ground with 133 carries for 606 yards and five touchdowns.

When it comes to the passing game, Stevenson has been putting in the work in the offseason and in training camp. The second-year running back attended throwing sessions with Mac Jones to build some chemistry and improve his skills.

That work has clearly paid off as Bill Belichick praised Stevenson’s development in terms of being an asset in the passing game.

“Mondre’s done a really good job improving his pass game skills, starting with blitz pickup and protection,” Belichick said Tuesday per a team-provided transcript. “Route running — he’s got good hands. Catching the ball’s never really been an issue. It’s setting up defenders, recognizing coverages, when to sit down, when to break, depending on what the rest of the pattern is, how to maximize the distribution on the pattern.”

What Role Does a Running Back Play in the Passing Game?

Belichick also went into detail into how important running backs can be in the passing game.

“The back’s always kind of the last person in the pattern for flare control. So, whatever the rest of the players are running, the back is generally responsible for filling in — being in the right spot so the quarterback has an outlet,” Belichick continued. “… But most of the back’s routes come off protection, so there’s a protection element, there’s blocking the guy, recognition of it, and being in the general, or specific spot that he needs to be in to complement the rest of the pattern. That comes a lot with experience. There’s so many different variables there. Each play’s a little bit different.

“… But he’s done a good job of, again, gaining experience and all that,” Belichick added of Stevenson. “He’s way better than he was last year and he understands that’s an important part of his game. It’s not just carrying the ball, it’s all things that go with the passing game. So, he’s done a great job.”

Patriots Training Camp Updates: More Fights on Wednesday

The Patriots had their second joint practice with the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday and just like Tuesday, the animosity between the two teams was palpable.

Things started kicking off after Kristian Wilkerson went down with an injury. Patriots players thought that some Panthers were standing over the injured wide receiver and a scuffle ensued. Jabrill Peppers even threw some punches. Wilkerson ended up being carted off the field.

But things really popped off in the first play of 11-on-11s as Christian McCaffery took exception to a team tackle delivered by the Patriots. McCaffery threw a ball at a Patriots defender and a brawl ensued. Deatrice Wise ended up being ejected from practice.