Bill Belichick Shares Exchange With Cardinals Star: ‘I Love You, Man’

ver since becoming head coach of the New England Patriots, Bill Belichick has been slow to praise players whether they be on his roster or opponents.

In recent years that has changed and the longtime head coach poured praise on an Arizona Cardinals star. New England’s defense was preparing for a battle with the Cardinals having a bevy of stars in the passing game.

Even though he missed a portion of the season, the Patriots needed to limit DeAndre Hopkins. The veteran wide receiver has played in just seven games but has recorded 56 receptions for 653 yards and a touchdown per Pro Football Reference.

Prior to the matchup, Belichick spent some time talking about Hopkins when speaking with the media.

“He’s got tremendous ball skills. He catches everything, has great hands, and he’s long so he’s never covered. Even if he’s covered, there’s a place where the ball can be that he can get it and still make the catch,” Belichick said. “He’s every bit as good as anybody I’ve ever coached against.”

Did Belichick and Hopkins Meet On the Field?

When the Patriots hit the field to face the Cardinals, cameras caught the two having an exchange.

"I'm glad we only have to play you every four years." The respect Bill Belichick has for @DeAndreHopkins 🙌#HardKnocks @AZCardinals — tonight 10pm ET on @HBOMax pic.twitter.com/ocdqJYsmXb — NFL (@NFL) December 14, 2022

I’m glad we only have to play you every four years, man,” Belichick says to Hopkins, who replies “I love you, man.”

“You too, you too,” Belichick responded. “What a career you’re having,” Belichick continued. “You missed half the season – still gonna lead the league in receiving.”

”You know I do my job, man. Trying to get better,” Hopkins replied.

The Patriots sure could use someone like Hopkins. Both DeVante Parker and Jakobi Meyers are recovering from head injuries. Mac Jones has also struggled throwing for 2,198 yards, seven touchdowns and eight interceptions per Pro Football Reference.

Where Are the Patriots Ranked Heading Into Week 15?

Bleacher Report released their power rankings headed into Week 15 and New England moved up a spot after its win over Arizona.

The Patriots now stand at 16th overall in the league.

“The New England Patriots are in the playoffs—at least for now,” B/R wrote. “In a week when two of the teams ahead of them in the AFC East lost, the Pats took care of business—and in taking care of the Cardinals, they took over the No. 7 seed in the AFC bracket.