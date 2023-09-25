Patriots’ Bill Belichick Nails Answer on Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift Question

Credit the folks at the Greg Hill Show on WEEI in Boston on Monday morning – co-host Courtney Cox, specifically – for pulling out an offbeat question for Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who normally ticks off interview answers with all the passion and humor of a metronome ticking off a beat. In this case, credit Belichick for giving it an honest answer.

Heck, a great answer.

A day after the Patriots ground out a mostly unsightly victory over the Jets, and six days before New England travels to Dallas in one of the team’s most difficult early season matchups, Cox asked Belichick about one of the most-discussed sidelights around the NFL this weekend: The presence of pop star Taylor Swift at the Kansas City Chiefs’ 41-10 home win over Chicago on Sunday.

Swift, it has been confirmed (you know … not here, but elsewhere) is dating Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce, who had seven catches for 69 yards and a touchdown.

"Travis Kelce has had a lot of big catches in his career. This would be the biggest."

Bill Belichick shares his thoughts on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift! pic.twitter.com/kShgbLqnF0 — The Greg Hill Show (@TheGregHillShow) September 25, 2023

Belichick delivered his retort perfectly. “Well, I would say Travis Kelce has had a lot of big catches in his career,” the notably grumpy coach said, with a pause. “This would be the biggest.”

Belichick in a Good Mood (for Now)

On Monday afternoon at Gillette Stadium, well after his radio call-in, Belichick met with the media and explained that, yes, sometimes he is in a good mood, even in the midst of football season. A win will do that, and the Patriots recorded their first win of the season in New York on Sunday, beating the Jets, 15-10.

“I think when you put in a hard week of work and you get the results that you were looking for, there’s a lot of positive feelings there,” he said.

Belichick pointed out that, typically, he and his staff will enjoy a Sunday win until Monday afternoon, when they turn the page to begin looking forward to the following week’s opponent. So he can handle a Taylor Swift question or two, as long as it comes before lunchtime Monday.

“We’re done with the game that we played by late Monday afternoon, I’d say, if it’s a Sunday game, late Monday afternoon,” Belichick explained. “We’ve already done some preliminary work on our future opponent, but not in the kind of detail that we’ll dive into, but enough just to kind of get organized and know what we’re dealing with. … By the end of this afternoon, we’ll be all in on Dallas, and the previous game will be on the books, and we’ll have done all the corrections, analysis and so forth.”

Talk about being at the right place at the right time! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving Arrowhead together after the game. #Bears #ChiefsKingdom #NFL pic.twitter.com/wrMoDszOme — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) September 25, 2023

Cowboys Hard to Figure Heading Into Week 4

The Patriots will have an odd collection of tape to watch on the Cowboys this week, a team that looks again to be a Jekyll-and-Hyde contender. No team appeared more dominant in Week 1 than the Cowboys, who crushed the Giants, an NFC semifinalist last year, 40-0. They similarly battered New York’s other team, the Jets, in Dallas, 30-10, in Week 2.

And then, as happens all too often for the Cowboys, an egg was laid in Week 3, as Dallas went to Arizona and lost to the lowly Cardinals, 28-16, in a game that saw Arizona establish a 15-3 lead early in the second quarter, and never really looked back from there.

Former Eagles LB Kyzir White to Dak Prescott: “YOU BUM!” pic.twitter.com/OQgERINGEU — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) September 25, 2023

The Dallas defense suffered a blow last week with the loss of Treyvon Diggs to an injury for the season, but still, that’s no excuse for the loss to Arizona. Hard to figure what to make of it from a Patriots point of view.

“This was a humbling loss,” quarterback Dak Prescott said. “We thought we had a good opportunity to come in here even with the adversity and get a win and we didn’t.”