Bill O’Brien ‘Couldn’t Pass Up’ Patriots Return

The New England Patriots offense will be led on the sidelines by Bill O’Brien in 2023 and the offensive coordinator is excited to be back in New England.

After being officially announced as the offensive coordinator, O’Brien did an interview with the Patriots content team and revealed why he came back to New England.

“I’ve had a lot of different experiences, but at the end of the day, the opportunity to come back here presented itself, and it was something I couldn’t pass up,” O’Brien said. “So I hope maybe I can bring some of those experiences to the table here and help our football team.”

O’Brien began his NFL coaching career as a Patriots offensive assistant in 2007. After rising through the ranks, O’Brien left the Patriots to become a college head coach at Penn State University in 2012. He then returned to the NFL and spent over six seasons as head coach with the Houston Texans.

O’Brien returns to New England after another stint in college football where he was offensive coordinator for two seasons at Alabama.

New England Patriots Executive Comments On Bill O’Brien

Many members of the Patriots coaching staff and front office are in Las Vegas for the East-West Shrine Bowl including executive Matt Groh. New England’s director of player personnel was asked about O’Brien joining the coaching staff.

“My first year coming in, I was able to spend some time with Billy O,” Groh said. “So, we go back a little bit of ways. With him being in college and me visiting Alabama, I’ve been able to kind of rekindle a little bit of that. But it’s great to have him on board. All our coaches are out there just trying to get these guys ready for this game Thursday night.”

Groh wouldn’t go further than that and deflected more questions about O’Brien.

“We’re just really trying to go out there and beat the East team right now,” Groh stated. “So, we’ve got a long ways to go before that happens. Just trying to get these young men out there … the best chance to succeed and, really, hopefully, prepare them. This is a great opportunity for them to try to get to know a pro system, a pro coaching staff, a pro way of going about things.”

O’Brien is with the Patriots coaching staff out in Las Vegas.

Julian Edelman Is Excited About Bill O’Brien Joining the New England Patriots

Many former and current members of the Patriots organization are happy to see O’Brien return to New England and Edelman is one of them.

“I think it’s a great move for the Patriots because he understands the standard,” Edelman said on the “Pardon My Take” podcast. “He’s been in the situation of being a coach in the organization of the New England Patriots, and he’s also been a head coach, so now he’s got a different level.

“He’s not the same Billy O when he came from Duke (in 2007) and then he’s working his way up,” Edelman added. “He’s got head-coaching experience, and I guarantee Bill (Belichick) is going to use that. He’s going to bounce ideas off of him, because he was decently successful as a head coach.”