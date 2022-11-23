Former Rival Shows Off Patriots Tattoo [LOOK]

P
lenty of New England Patriots fans have their favorite football team’s logo inked on their skin but what about players who have made it in the NFL?
Brandon Marshall and Julian Edelman made a wager on an episode of “Inside the NFL” while discussing the Patriots Week 11 matchup against the New York Jets.
“If the Jets win, it’s straight up, right? You have to get a Jets tattoo — and vice-versa,” Marshall said to Edelman while discussing the terms of the bet. “It’s just simple. Simple.”
A Marcus Jones punt return ensured that the former Jets wide receiver would get New England’s logo inked on him, thus saving Edelman from having a Jets tattoo.
The Paramount Plus show had the camera’s rolling as Marshall received a permanent reminder of his failed bet.
Edelman also posted a picture on his Instagram.
How Do the Vikings View the Patriots Defense?
If New England is able to beat the Vikings, it will be due to its effort on defense. The secondary will need to shut down Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook who have dominated opponents so far this season.
Jefferson has 72 receptions for 1,093 yards and four touchdowns while Cook has 156 rushing attempts for 799 yards and six touchdowns.
“Their operation is very clean,” Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell stated. “The personnel groupings they use provide a lot of stress, obviously, for your players. You’re trying to quiet their mind, and I feel like we’ve got a good plan. Players are digesting it as we go, but make no mistake about it, it’s going to be a heck of a challenge again for our guys up front and really all 11 in the run and pass game.”
Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen added that Minnesota’s offense will be tested on Thursday evening.
“It’s a great test for us this week,” he said. “They’re a good defense, a good team that’s going to make it as tough as possible on us as an offense, so it’ll be a great test for us Thursday night.”
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins added that the offensive line will be challenged going up against sack leader Matthew Judon.
“Judon’s having a great year,” the quarterback said. “A big shoutout to Grand Valley State, where he played. That’s kind of my home area so I grew up watching Grand Valley. He’s had a great pro career after coming out of Grand Valley and having a great year this year, so we’ll be well aware of where he is. And really, their whole unit has been strong, so it’ll be a challenge all around.”