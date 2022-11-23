Former Rival Shows Off Patriots Tattoo [LOOK]

Where Do the Patriots and Jets Stand In the AFC East?

While far from the prettiest of games, New England’s win over New York was a crucial one. With the win, the Patriots moved out of the bottom of the AFC East and the Jets took their place.

The win was also important as New England begins a tough stretch of games. The Patriots will play three games in a span of 12 days with their next game against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday. After that, New England faces off against one of the best teams in the AFC, the Buffalo Bills.

If the Pats somehow manage to win both games they would put themselves in great position to make the playoffs while defeating the Jets and Bills could help them ensure they get a Wild Card spot.

How Do the Vikings View the Patriots Defense?

If New England is able to beat the Vikings, it will be due to its effort on defense. The secondary will need to shut down Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook who have dominated opponents so far this season.

Jefferson has 72 receptions for 1,093 yards and four touchdowns while Cook has 156 rushing attempts for 799 yards and six touchdowns.

“Their operation is very clean,” Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell stated. “The personnel groupings they use provide a lot of stress, obviously, for your players. You’re trying to quiet their mind, and I feel like we’ve got a good plan. Players are digesting it as we go, but make no mistake about it, it’s going to be a heck of a challenge again for our guys up front and really all 11 in the run and pass game.”

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen added that Minnesota’s offense will be tested on Thursday evening.

“It’s a great test for us this week,” he said. “They’re a good defense, a good team that’s going to make it as tough as possible on us as an offense, so it’ll be a great test for us Thursday night.”

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins added that the offensive line will be challenged going up against sack leader Matthew Judon.

“Judon’s having a great year,” the quarterback said. “A big shoutout to Grand Valley State, where he played. That’s kind of my home area so I grew up watching Grand Valley. He’s had a great pro career after coming out of Grand Valley and having a great year this year, so we’ll be well aware of where he is. And really, their whole unit has been strong, so it’ll be a challenge all around.”