Patriots Re-Signing 12-Year Veteran QB, Twitter Reacts

The New England Patriots and Bill Belichick clearly value Brian Hoyer.

According to the Boston Globe’s Jim McBride, the team agreed to re-sign the 35-year-old veteran.

Terms of the deal weren’t immediately available, but Hoyer now becomes the fourth quarterback under contract on the Patriots’ roster. Hoyer joins Cam Newton, rookie Mac Jones, and third-year-pro Jarrett Stidham.

Hoyer spent last season with the Patriots in what kicked off his fourth stint with the team. Hoyer played in just one game for the Patriots in 2020, and it wasn’t a great night.

Hoyer started in place of Newton in the team’s Week 4 meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs. Newton was out after testing positive for COVID-19, and Hoyer struggled mightily in the first half before being benched in favor of Stidham.

Before giving way to Stidham, Hoyer completed 15 of 24 passes with no touchdowns and an egregious interception. Hoyer was seemingly in the team’s doghouse after the performance as he wasn’t active for most of the games toward the end of the season.

Bringing him back into the fold sparked many questions from the media, considering the somewhat unusual depth at quarterback.

Twitter Reacts to Hoyer Signing

Most attributed Hoyer’s signing to the Jones preparation effort. The young quarterback is expected to be the Patriots’ quarterback of the future. Hoyer is the kind of veteran who can offer a helping hand to a rookie signal-caller trying to learn the Patriots system.

NESN’s Doug Kyed wonders why the Patriots would need a fourth quarterback:

Curious to see what the plan here is with Brian Hoyer. The Patriots shouldn't really need a fourth QB in the spring or camp unless they intend to scale a player's workload down or something. There are barely enough snaps to go around for three QBs, let alone four. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) May 18, 2021

Because of Hoyer’s time with the franchise, he may know it from a quarterback’s perspective better than any player not named Tom Brady.

NBC 10 Boston’s Adam Kaufmann also sees Hoyer’s experience in the offense as a plus for Jones’ development.

Not sure there's any player, short of Tom Brady, more capable of teaching Mac Jones the #Patriots offense so, from that standpoint, adding Brian Hoyer makes a ton of sense. Can't realistically see them carrying four QB's, though. Jarrett Stidham hasn't appeared part of the plan. https://t.co/qkbRDEPpP3 — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) May 18, 2021

Kaufmann followed up the tweet above with this one that implies Stidham’s spot on the roster could be in jeopardy.

Patriots Salary Cap expert Miguel Bezan explains, Hoyer’s presence isn’t as strange and it isn’t necessarily as foreboding as it may seem for Stidham.

In 2020 the Patriots had four QBs during training camp. They were Cam Newton, Brian Hoyer, Jarrett Stidham, and Brian Lewerke. As of now the Patriots have 4 QBs on their 2021 roster – Newton, Stidham, Hoyer, and Mac Jones. — Cap Space=$15,265,581 (@patscap) May 18, 2021

CLNS’ Evan Lazar added even more perspective.

One of the running jokes of 2020 Pats camp was players yelling for Brian Lewerke. Why? He was needed at QB for a drill while Cam, Stidham, Hoyer were working with the first-team offense. That’s why you have 4 QBs. https://t.co/qKnsnkNUEJ — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) May 18, 2021

The only problem with this comparison, at least as it pertains to Stidham’s job security, is that Brian Lewerke didn’t make the Week 1 roster for the Patriots. Also, the Patriots have rarely carried four quarterbacks on their roster during the Belichick era.

It seems unlikely all four would be on the roster, and quite honestly, it would make sense for Stidham to be the odd man out..

Trading Stidham Makes Sense, if Possible

By drafting Jones in the first round and re-signing Newton, the Patriots sent a clear message they didn’t believe in Stidham to be their quarterback of the present or future.

Bringing Hoyer seems to imply they don’t even see Stidham as a valuable veteran voice or presence in the position room. None of this does a great deal to raise his value on the trade market, but New England may as well find out if a team would part ways with a sixth or seventh-round pick for Stidham.

Besides that, he could find himself released with Jones sandwiched between Newton and Hoyer on the Patriots’ depth chart.