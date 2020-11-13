Bucs Next Head Coach Could Be Valuable Member of Patriots Staff

Tom Brady has been able to help facilitate the acquisition of multiple former New England Patriots on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster. Could one of his favorite coaches be next?

Josh McDaniels Suggested As Potential Bruce Arians’ Successor

Andy Hart WEEI Radio had the wild idea. He suggested McDaniels succeed the Bucs’ current head coach Bruce Arians.

Would the Patriots even allow for another valuable piece of the team’s dynasty to head for Tampa? McDaniels signed a five-year extension with the Patriots that effectively pays him like a head coach already.

If the Bucs wanted to pluck him away, they would have to jump pretty high to lure him away from the Patriots and Robert Kraft, New England’s owner, would have to agree to let McDaniels out of his deal.

That probably wouldn’t be an issue as it is a bad look for an organization to block a coordinator’s opportunity to take a head coaching position. You can listen to the segment below:

Would Brady Welcome McDaniels as the Head Coach in Tampa Bay

There is some thought that Brady bolted for Tampa Bay to prove he could win without head coach Bill Belichick. So it makes sense to wonder if winning with his former offensive coordinator and Belichick disciple McDaniels would dull the glory of capturing Super Bowl glory in Tampa.

Brady wants to win first and foremost, and no matter how he handles it outwardly, he might not particularly like being called out publicly as Arians have done on more than one occasion this season.

Also, Arians is 68 years old, and his days as a head coach are likely numbered. It’s something to consider as we move toward the 2021 NFL season.

The Patriots and Bucs are Scheduled to Play in 2021

If for some reason, this wild situation takes place, the scheduled meeting between the Patriots and the Buccaneers would be even more supercharged than it will be if it’s just a matchup of Brady vs. Belichick.

McDaniels on the Bucs’ sidelines with Brady facing the Patriots and Belichick would easily be one of the most highly anticipated regular-season games of the year. For now, the Patriots and Bucs will both focus on tough Week 10 matchups.

The Baltimore Ravens and reigning MVP Lamar Jackson head to Foxborough as the Patriots try to secure their first win streak of the season following a much-needed 30-27 victory over the New York Jets on Monday Night Football.

The Bucs and Brady are looking to bounce back after being pasted by the New Orleans Saints, 38-3 on Sunday Night Football. This week, the Bucs are back against another NFC South foe when they battle the Carolina Panthers.

