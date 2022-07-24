Patriots Cast-Off Quickly Signed By the Colts

Former New England Patriots defensive lineman Byron Cowart wasn’t out of work for long. A day after the Patriots released him, he was signed and claimed by the Indianapolis Colts off waivers, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Colts claimed former Patriots’ DT Byron Cowart off waivers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 23, 2022

Cowart, who was a part of the Patriots’ disastrous 2019 NFL Draft class, missed all of the 2021 season on injured reserve. He had played a significant role on the team’s 2020 defense. He started 14 games for the Patriots that season and will now have an opportunity to continue his career with the Colts.

In those 14 contests, Cowart had 1 sack, 27 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, and 3 quarterback hits. New England hoped that Cowart would evolve into an interior defensive presence that would complement second-year stalwart Christian Barmore.

The Patriots gave up on that vision when they released him.

Highlighting the Patriots’ Depth Chart on the Defensive Line

According to Ourlads, the Patriots’ defensive line in a 3-4 alignment would feature Barmore, Lawrence Guy, and Deatrich Wise. Their backups and depth options would come from Davon Godchaux, Henry Anderson, Carl Davis, Sam Roberts, Bill Murray, and Jeremiah Pharms Jr.

The latter was signed last week after a strong season with the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL. Cowart’s release came on the heels of that signing; thus, it appears Pharms was brought in to replace him on the roster.

Barmore looks like the only potential needle-moving standout among this group, though Guy has been as solid as they come without being spectacular throughout his career. There has been speculation of the Patriots bringing back Trey Flowers, but the former Super Bowl champion remains unsigned heading into training camp.

Patriots Notes and Quotes

Ja’Whuan Bentley is on a Marvel Universe Roll

Patriots linebacker Ja’Whuan Bentley appears to be a big Marvel Universe fan. He showed his excitement for two upcoming projects from the MCU.

Bentley retweeted a pair of trailers: the next Black Panther film (which tugged at the heartstrings with a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman) and the next Fantastic Four film.

A ton of Marvel news came out on Saturday, so Bentley wasn’t the only person taking to social media to discuss the new film and project information. It appears Bentley and teammate Adrian Phillips should have some spirited conversations about the MCU.

The McCourty Twins Splitting Their Twitter Accounts?

Devin McCourty and Jason McCourty have shared a Twitter account ever since they began their presence on the social media platform in 2009. That may be changing soon.

Jason just retired and took a job as an analyst on Good Morning Football. Speaking through the shared Twitter account, Jason asked the Twitter community (via poll) if they should split apart with their own Twitter accounts.

So it’s been 2 days since I accepted a new role for @gmfb and I’ve been told by 3 diff people in media that Dev and myself need to break apart on twitter! Who better to ask than twitter! (Jmac) — Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) July 23, 2022

When posting this article, “No, Mama Mac says stay!” was winning by a landslide. If the brothers take the community’s advice, they may be staying together on Twitter. However, if J-Mac’s new employer requires him to differentiate himself on the platform, it may be a change he has to make, and he could be simply having fun with fans.