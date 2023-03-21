Former Patriots QB Cam Newton Aiming to Make NFL Return

While the New England Patriots experiment with Cam Newton didn’t end well, the quarterback is aiming to make a return to the NFL.

Newton announced on Monday that he would be throwing at Auburn’s Pro Day ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. The quarterback didn’t play at all in the 2022 season.

The former Patriots quarterback posted on his Twitter a hype video ahead of his return to Auburn.

“Tell me how these randoms keep getting jobs?” Newton said. “Don’t worry about it. I’m going to show you. I can’t wait to show you. I love it. I love it. I’ve seen a lot of people toying with the idea and it’s official. I will be throwing at Auburn’s Pro Day Tuesday. Ain’t 32 (expletives) better than me, you dig?”

Newton ended up playing in 15 games for the Patriots during his lone season in New England. The quarterback threw for 2,657 yards, eight touchdowns, and 10 interceptions per Pro Football Reference. Newton also rushed for 592 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Cam Newton Needed Some Good Publicity

This is the first piece of good news surrounding Newton in quite some time. The last time that Newton caught the attention of the public, it was for all the wrong reasons.

The former Patriots quarterback appeared on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast and made some derogatory comments on an April 10 episode.

“Now, a woman for me is handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs,” Newton said. “And I think a lot of times when you get that aesthetic of: ‘I’m a boss (expletive), Imma this, Imma that.’ No, baby. But you can’t cook. You don’t know when to be quiet. You don’t know how to allow a man to lead.”

Newton believed that his comments were taken out of context but also apologized for not fully explaining himself.

“I never once had this sexist mentality, this dictatorship mentality towards women, this mentality that women are beneath me because that’s completely false,” he said. “That narrative being even highlighted is completely against everything that I believed in and do believe in.

“Did I make a mistake by not going into depth of a certain topic? Yes,” he added. “I should have said—on top of what I also said and mentioned—that not only should a woman know when to be quiet, a man also should know when to be quiet.”

Former New England Patriots Wide Receiver Brandin Cooks Not Upset Over Trade

Former Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks was recently traded from the Houston Texans to the Dallas Cowboys.

Cooks isn’t disappointed with the trade and views it as a positive that a team was interested in acquiring him.

“I’ve never really gotten upset, because obviously that means someone out there wants me to be a part of their group,” Cooks said via Pro Football Talk. “Fortunate enough to go for some great draft picks. I think I’m just fortunate enough to be able to play with so many great organizations and make an impact in this league everywhere I’ve been. I think it’s special because I didn’t get to go in free agency. … I look at it in a positive light.”

In 2022, Cooks tallied 57 receptions for 699 yards and three touchdowns last season per Pro Football Reference.