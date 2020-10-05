Cam Newton Update: Huge Details On COVID-19 Situation

The first details on New England Patriots‘ QB Cam Newton‘s COVID-19 diagnosis have been reported.
Newton is reportedly asymptomatic after testing positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.
What Does This Mean For Newton?
Per Jay Glazer (h/t Ben Volin of the Boston Globe) Newton is asymptomatic.
Today on FOX @jayglazer said that Cam Newton is asymptomatic, which would mean that the Patriots could get him back much sooner, potentially later this week pic.twitter.com/iFnjhkxplt
Here’s why Newton being asymptomatic is such a big deal. Here is a breakdown of the official NFL protocol after a positive COVID-19 test:
Asymptomatic players can be reactivated once 10 days have passed since the initial positive test OR five days have passed since the initial positive test AND the player returns two consecutive negative PCR virus tests separated by 24 hours.
Symptomatic players cannot return until at least 10 days have passed since the first COVID symptoms appeared AND at least 72 hours have passed since symptoms last occurred.
If Newton is healthy and produces two negative tests, he could return by next week’s game. Even more than his potential quick return to the field, Newton’s reported asymptomatic status greatly reduces his chances of having serious complications from the virus.
When Will the Patriots Play the Chiefs?
Because of Newton and the Kansas City Chiefs’ Jordan Ta’amu’s positive tests, Sunday’s game between the Super Bowl champions and the New England Patriots was postponed.
Because no other Patriots or Chiefs tested positive, the game was rescheduled for Monday.
