NFL Great Tries to Convince Cam Newton to Drastically Change His Diet

It’s been a big week for the New England Patriots‘ Cam Newton.

A wayward teenager heckled the 2015 NFL MVP at a 7-on-7 tournament, which ultimately apologized on social media. On Monday, he was a guest on one of the best episodes of a podcast you’ll ever see or hear.

Newton joined I Am Athlete’s Brandon Marshall, Fred Taylor, and Chad Johnson for an exciting, entertaining, and informative 90-minute program.

Newton, a known vegan, had his diet challenged by Johnson, who is famous for eating tons of McDonald’s and maintaining an insane physique. If you watch the I Am Athlete podcast regularly, you’ve undoubtedly seen Johnson and Marshall argue about the topic of nutrition and implementing science into an athlete’s conditioning.

At the very start of their conversation with Newton, Johnson goes in on “helping” the quarterback change his diet. Johnson insists he could have Newton eating McDonald’s, pasta with chicken, yellow cake with chocolate frosting, sweetwater cornbread, and many other traditionally fattening foods while still getting his weight down to an eye-popping 210 pounds.

As you can see from the video below, Newton has his doubts. It’s a pretty funny conversation, and perhaps what’s hilarious is how confident Johnson is in his very unconventional thought process.

Take a look. It leads the interview.

Cam Newton: I Can't Go Out Like That | I AM ATHLETE with Brandon Marshall, Chad Johnson & MoreCam Newton sits down exclusively with Brandon Marshall, Chad Johnson and Fred Taylor in a rare public conversation about everything on and off the field. A friendly football discussion of Cam deciding between Chad and Brandon on who the X would be in his ideal offense quickly turns up the heat to hard hitting questions… 2021-02-22T17:00:15Z

Newton Wants to Return to the Patriots

During the interview, Newton left no doubt about where he’d like to play in 2021. When asked if he wanted to return to the Patriots if he would return on a one-year deal, Newton said, “Yes. Hell yes.”

Newton continued, “I’m at a point in my career man, I’m getting tired of changing, man.”

He talked about building on the chemistry with wide receivers like N’Keal Harry, Jakobi Meyers, Damiere Byrd, Devin Asiasi, and Dalton Keene. It is clear; Newton feels he has unfinished business with the Patriots.

The 31-year-old isn’t thinking about retirement. Newton still has a chip on his shoulder, and there is no place he’d rather prove he still has more than enough in the tank to be a successful starting quarterback.

Newton said, “there aren’t 32 guys in the league who are better than me.” That is a reference to the 32 teams in the league, and Newton believes he is still a starter.

It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Newton Could Return

The Patriots have been mum on the subject, but as viable options to replace Newton become less realistic, a reunion might be the most practical result.

The Patriots don’t currently have a big-time receiver or tight end to lure a free-agent quarterback to Foxborough. Newton has the kind of influence with players in the league that some of the other options will have, and without Tom Brady, the Patriots are no longer a draw for free-agents at the skill positions.

Quite honestly, the Patriots might need Newton a little more than it appears. That’s probably not something some members of the fanbase will embrace, but it might just be the truth.

Also Read: