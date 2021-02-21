Cam Newton Shows Restraint While Kid Verbally Assaults Him [WATCH]

Maturity is a beautiful thing. It brings on restraint and improves your decision-making. Clearly, the New England Patriots‘ Cam Newton has far more of it than many of us, and more than some give him credit.

Newton has long own and operated his own 7-on-7 youth football team. This past week, while attending one of the games and patrolling the sidelines, Newton was heckled by an insidious little fellow standing behind the players.

The culprit looked to be in his early teens, and he pelted Newton with several insults and profanity. He kept referring to Newton as a “free agent,” and telling him was “ass.” Newton initially fed into some of the negativity by responding, “but I’m rich.” However, he quickly caught himself, and said, “where’s your father? Let me speak to your dad.”

The video, which is below, cuts off from there.

Cam got a little triggered 👀 pic.twitter.com/D7MZkLdorg — Justin Ramos (@patriotsnews247) February 21, 2021

It was quite the cowardly act as the boy knew Newton wouldn’t touch him, so he essentially took advantage of his position.

The disrespect is unfortunate, and the audacity of this young man is disgusting. We can only hope and pray that he gets the guidance at some point in his life to correct these horrible character flaws.

Hopefully, he can be taught respect in a way that doesn’t negatively impact his life.

