Cam Newton Gives His Potential Successor a Funny Nickname

The New England Patriots have four quarterbacks. The one you know the least about is Jake Dolegala. He’s 6’7″ and a bit raw, but he might have a better chance of being the Patriots’ next quarterback than Jarrett Stidham. Cam Newton spoke about him on Thursday and gave him a funny nickname.

Who is Jake Dolegala?

Dolegala has played the up-and-down game of the practice squad with the Patriots since the team originally brought him two months ago. Despite his eight, he initially helped the Patriots prepare for the Seattle Seahawks’ star Russell Wilson.

Here’s QB Jake Dolegala helping the Patriots prep for Russell Wilson pic.twitter.com/RVuiaeXiMI — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) September 17, 2020

Dolegala isn’t nearly as mobile as Wilson, but he does move around a lot better than most 6’7″ quarterbacks you’ll fine. Injuries stunted what would have likely been a standout career at Central Connecticut. He went undrafted but still found a spot with the Cincinnati Bengals after the 2019 NFL Draft. However, once the Bengals drafted Joe Burrow No. 1 overall out of LSU, it seemed the team didn’t have a place for a developmental quarterback and they cut Dolegala loose.

The Patriots have had him in practices for weeks, but have released him from the PS only to bring him back in. Head coach Bill Belichick seems fond of Dolegala and has praised his development just weeks ago.

Newton was asked about Dolegala during a meeting with the press via live stream on Thursday, and he mentioned his nickname for the towering 24-year-old.

Newton’s Nickname for Dolegala

The Patriots’ starting quarterback has given nicknames to a ton of his teammates and coaches. Dolegala’s nickname is “State Farm.” When asked about the Patriots’ quarterback room the reporter mentioned Newton, Jarrett Stidham, and Brian Hoyer, but Cam said, “we can’t forget about “State Farm.”

The reporter said he couldn’t pronounce Dolegala’s nickname, and Newton said, “his name is: Jake, so he’s Jake, from State Farm.”

Cam Newton Live Press Conference 12/3: https://t.co/LNEOaUzqMS — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 3, 2020

That might be the coolest addition to his nickname list yet. ESPN’s Mike Reiss is still keeping track. Here is the running list:

Cam Newton’s nickname file grows by one. Welcome to the list “Stevie B” — OLBs coach/defensive play-caller Steve Belichick. pic.twitter.com/z67aIQsrrQ — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 30, 2020

How Dolegala Could Wind up on the Field in 2020 or 2021

It may seem like Dolegala is miles away from ever seeing the field, or even being activated, but there is a scenario where the Patriots could find themselves handing the ball to the young quarterback.

Obviously, if there is an injury or a COVID outbreak, and we’ll all pray that doesn’t happen, Dolegala could be pressed into action. Aside from that, a few losses could leave the Patriots eliminated from postseason contention. If they do find themselves on the outside looking in with a couple games remaining on the schedule, it wouldn’t be completely crazy to imagine the Patriots giving Stidham and Dolegala a look to see what they have in either player moving into the 2021 season.

The Patriots don’t seem especially high on Stidham at this point. Despite drafting him in the fourth round in 2019, the team has been reluctant to put him in a position to start. There were rumors the team wasn’t happy with his lack of competitiveness for the starting job during the abbreviated training camp, and perhaps that has led to the souring on his prospects as the QB of the future.

If that’s the case, the coaching staff might be a little higher on Dolegala.

The Patriots have a ton of draft picks and you expect they will draft a quarterback in 2021. However, their view of their young quarterbacks could dictate how urgently they seek one in the spring.

