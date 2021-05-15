Former NFL QB Has Perfect Advice for Mac Jones and Cam Newton

The New England Patriots have an intriguing quarterback situation. Cam Newton and Mac Jones are at two very different places in their careers, and former NFL quarterback Chad Pennington had some sage advice for both men.

Pennington, a former New York Jets and Miami Dolphins quarterback, known for his accuracy and intelligence (Jones has been compared to him), was a guest on the Tom Curran podcast on Friday. Pennington had some sage advice for Jones and Newton as they embark on the 2021 season.

It’s hard to find a flaw in his perspective, considering he’s been in both men’s shoes. Pennington has been the young quarterback drafted to lead a team to the next level with the Jets, and when he was with the Dolphins, he was told the starting job would ultimately go to Chad Henne.

Pennington’s Advice for Handling Jones

Pennington would like to see the Patriots take their time developing Jones. He used one of his former teams, the Jets, and their handling of Sam Darnold’s career, as a precautionary tale.

Pennington told Curran:

I do understand what’s happening in our league. Our league is much younger now. Our younger players are asked to play and be more productive at an earlier part in their career. I understand that. But from a quarterback perspective, I think that three-year process is really important. And even though Sam [Darnold] was given three years, was the right structure of the organization and the right players around him to be successful? That’s really the question to ask. Even with a guy like Mac Jones, what are the organizations doing to develop that? Obviously, you saw that great talent in the player. So now it’s up to you to bring that out. You can’t just place it all on the player.

Those who don’t believe in Newton’s ability to improve his performance from last season are seemingly in a hurry to hand the keys to Jones. However, starting Jones might put a lower ceiling on the Patriots’ potential in 2021.

Is that something Bill Belichick would sign off on at this stage of his career? That seems far-fetched.

Pennington’s Advice for Newton

It’s tough to be a very quarterback on a one-year deal whose replacement has already been drafted. It’s probably even more humbling when you’re only 32 years old and a former NFL MVP like Newton.

If he plays well and stays healthy, Newton could still have some very productive years left in his NFL career. That’s why Pennington’s advice to Newton makes so much sense.

He said:

Own your territory. Own who you are as a quarterback. Be confident in what you bring to the team. The leadership and the playmaking ability. And always remember these 32 teams are looking for great quarterback play. What you learn as a player is to not get emotionally tied to a club. Because every club is going to say, ‘Hey, we don’t need your services anymore.’ But how you handled your business and how you played the game will in fact give you another opportunity, and I think that’s what Cam has to focus on wherever that may be.

Even if Newton isn’t brought back to New England in 2022, he could make himself a good deal of money based on a solid performance in 2021. That might also make it tough for the Patriots to hand the reins over to Jones.