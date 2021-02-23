Cam Newton Says Teammate Was Mentally ‘Battered’ by the Patriot Way

What an interview.

Cam Newton’s epic sitdown with the I Am Athlete hosts (Chad Johnson, Fred Taylor, and Brandon Marshall) yielded some memorable moments, not least of which was an honest take on embattled teammate N’Keal Harry.

The soon-to-be free-agent quarterback of the New England Patriots was asked about his subpar receiver group on the session. As usual, Newton had his guys’ back. However, he did say that he believes Harry, whom he affectionately refers to as “Doughboy,” had been “battered” in his rookie season, and into his sophomore campaign in 2020.

As you’ll see in the video below, Newton points to his head when he makes the “battered” reference, which implies Harry was perhaps emotionally impacted by the expectations and the team’s method of holding players accountable.

The section begins at the 18:50 mark.

