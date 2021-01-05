Cam Newton: ‘Guys Getting Away With Murder for Years with Subpar Play’

Cam Newton seems to be tired of people talking about him as if he is the worst quarterback in the NFL. During what could be his last, and perhaps most interesting interviews on WEEI’s Greg Hill Show, Newton talked about his desire to return to the New England Patriots in 2021, and he made it very clear, he still sees himself as a starting quarterback in the NFL.

Cam Newton Says He’s Not the Worst QB in the NFL

The combination of Newton’s polarizing presence, the enormous expectations that come with playing for the Patriots, and following Tom Brady have likely caused an even higher level of scrutiny. Understanding that, Newton made it clear on Monday, he’s not blind, and he knows he’s not bringing up the rear when it comes to ranking the starting quarterbacks in the NFL.

When I look at other teams … there’s been guys that have been getting away with, I feel, murder for years for subpar play. Do I have the right to say that with the year that I had this year? No. But I’m going to be honest and say it because that’s what I do.

Newton played in 15 games this season and had a 7-8 QB record. He ranked 24th in the league in passing yards. He completed 65.8% of his passes, which was 18th in the league, but the second-highest total of his career. Newton threw for just 8 TDs, which was last among starting quarterbacks who played the majority of the season. His 10 interceptions were far too high considering the TD throws were so low, as he and New York Jets starter Sam Darnold were the only players who started the majority of their team’s games who had more picks than TD passes.

However, looking at the passing numbers is only half the story for Newton. He was almost automatic in the red zone because of his running ability. He ran for 12 TDs which was the second-most in his career and rushed for 592 yards in total. Ever the athlete, Newton even caught 2 passes–including a TD grab in the Week 17 win over the Jets.

In total, Newton accounted for 20 TDs and 11 turnovers (one costly fumble lost). Is that a stellar season? No, but in totality, it’s hard to consider someone who was as much of a weapon as Newton throughout multiple games the worst at his position in the league.

Newton Wants to Return

During the final interview and in previous meetings with the media, Newton has talked about wanting to have more time to absorb the Patriots’ system. He seems hopeful that he will get the opportunity. However, as he mentioned, he has not been told that the Patriots want him to return.

If Newton gets another opportunity to come back to the Patriots, with an entire season under his belt in the team’s system, and a full training camp to prepare, it seems as though we’d see an improved performance from him.

Whether we get to see that or not remains to be seen.

