Patriots Cut Cam Newton in Shocking Deadline Move: Report

With less than six hours until the NFL’s Tuesday, August 31, 4 p.m. Eastern time deadline for teams to cut their rosters down to 53 players, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has sent shockwaves pulsing across the football landscape.

As first reported by The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride, and since confirmed by ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Patriots have elected to release quarterback Cam Newton.

“Mac Jones is the starting QB in New England,” McBride tweeted at 10:05 a.m. local time on Tuesday.

The decision comes less than five months after New England selected Jones with the 15th overall pick, and fifth rookie quarterback off the board, in April’s 2021 NFL draft.

This story is developing.