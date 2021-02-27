Radio Personality Claims to Know Cam Newton’s Status With the Patriots

Most of the sports world, at least those with an interest in the New England Patriots and Cam Newton, are awaiting information on the 2015 NFL MVP’s future.
Newton had a rocky 2020 with the Patriots and will be a free agent next month. Will he be back for a second season with a complete training camp, no COVID, and better weapons? Controversial radio show host Dan Sileo claims to have the answer.
According to Sileo, who hosts a show on USA Radio Network, his “friends” with the Patriots have told him Newton will be “on the roster in 2021.” Here is Sileo’s tweet:
According to my friends at the .@Patriots ….@CameronNewton will be on the #Pats roster in 2021!#GoPats #NFL
— Dan Sileo (@DanSileoShow) February 25, 2021
Who are these “friends?”
