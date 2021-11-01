Cam Newton Mentioned as Option After Former No. 1 Pick Suffers Knee Injury

Another week of NFL action has brought more QB injuries and/or poor play. Those events are keeping former New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton as a hot topic on NFL Twitter.

While there hasn’t been a ton of reason to think Newton’s signing would be imminent before, the injury to New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston might have created the most practical window for Newton’s return.

ALL the latest Patriots news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Patriots newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Patriots!

Winston suffered what some believe to be a season-ending knee injury during the Saints’ 36-27 win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

With Winston potentially sidelined for the remainder of the season, the immediate question in the Big Easy was: is it time to give Newton a call? Arizona Cardinals writer Mike Jurecki wonders if Saints head coach Sean Payton would give Newton a call.

ALL the latest Patriots news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Patriots newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Patriots!

Sean Peyton is one of the best when it comes to developing quarterbacks in his system. At this point would they consider Cam Newton? — Mike Jurecki (@mikejurecki) November 1, 2021

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio made a case for the Saints signing Newton, but also laid out some reasons why it might not be a fit. Florio wrote:

With Winston done for the year, one of the key prerequisites to Newton getting an opportunity has been met. He won’t be a No. 2 option; the far better fit for Newton will be as a replacement for an injured starter. Obviously, however, the Saints would have to want Newton instead of the proverbial (or actual) next man up. The Saints have Taysom Hill, who has missed multiple games with a concussion. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Hill is expected to return to action next weekend, against the Falcons. They also have Trevor Siemian, who played well enough to beat Tom Brady today (I wonder if Brady shook his hand after the game) and Ian Book. Ultimately, we’ll find out what Payton thinks of Newton, based on whether Payton does or doesn’t pursue Newton. And Payton surely has some thoughts about Newton, given that he spent 2011 through 2019 with one of the Saints’ division rivals.

All things considered, I’m not sure there will ever be a better fit for the remainder of Newton’s career than the one that has seemingly become available in New Orleans.

Why New Orleans is a Perfect Fit for Cam Newton

Newton, like most quarterbacks, needs a system built around them. He didn’t get that in New England. Payton isn’t going to build an entire system around a 32-year-old free-agent quarterback, but he wouldn’t need to.

The Saints have an entire package built around the versatility of back-up swiss-army knife Taysom Hill. There are numerous looks in the things they run with Hill that would fit Newton. Also, while he normally doesn’t get much credit for this aspect of his game, Newton is a better passer than Hill, so New Orleans wouldn’t need to completely sacrifice their aerial attack.

Having Newton and Hill, who should be returning from injury soon, the Saints would have a tandem of quarterbacks capable of forcing defenses to play 11-on-11 on any given play.

Cam Newton Could Be Around for the Bucs vs. Saints Pt. 2

If the Saints do sign Newton and he sticks as the team’s starting quarterback, he might be around for the high-profile second round of the Bucs and Saints in December.

Newton vs. Brady would have been great in Week 4 if the Patriots had kept the former this season, but we might still get a chance to see the matchup if New Orleans is interested in signing Superman.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Patriots-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!