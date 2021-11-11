Cam Newton Has Reportedly Found a ‘New’ Home

The wait for Cam Newton has come to an end. According to the official NFL Twitter account, Newton has come to terms with his former team the Carolina Panthers.

Panthers agree to terms with Cam Newton. pic.twitter.com/hnxwcVGswQ — NFL (@NFL) November 11, 2021

Newton began his career with the Panthers back in 2013, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year. Newton also led the team to the Super Bowl at the end of the 2015 season and captured NFL MVP that season. While RB Christian McCaffery is immensely popular and loved in Carolina, Newton remains the most iconic figure in franchise history.

Recently, former Panthers safety Tre Boston went public asking for the Panthers to sign Newton.

GO GET CAM!! Simple!! At least give yourself a shot on Offense! Defense is playing the best I’ve seen since 2015!! Give them a chance while the NFC is down in total! Slide 7th seed and make a run! Does this make sense or am I trippin?! Maybe I am trippin! Tell me who trippin!😏🤔 pic.twitter.com/vLHPEZ09ZH — Tre Boston (@TreBos10) November 10, 2021

It seems he has gotten his wish. Here are more details from Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Cam Newton had a good meeting with owner David Tepper, GM Scott Fitterer and VP of Football Operations Stephen Drummond. He had previously met with coach Matt Rhule. An honest conversation that needed to happen. They cleared the air and will move forward. https://t.co/6UK5em4K45 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 11, 2021

Carolina’s quarterback situation has been less than ideal for multiple reasons. Sam Darnold suffered a fractured scapula in the team’s loss to the New England Patriots in Week 9. He is expected to miss time and his current backup, PJ Walker, isn’t seen as a viable option to replace him. Newton was a smart option because even when Darnold has been healthy, he has struggled mightily much of the season.

Most recently, he played poorly in the loss to the Patriots including two egregious interceptions thrown to Patriots star JC Jackson, one of which was returned for a TD. Because of the Panthers’ need at QB, their strong defense and the presence of playmakers like McCaffery and DJ Moore, and Newton’s connections with the franchise, it feels like the best possible situation for the veteran QB.

A Look Back at Cam Newton’s 2020 Season

Newton’s 2020 season wasn’t his best by any stretch, but there may be a little more value there than you’ll mostly hear him getting credit for from some members of the media and fans.

Yes, Newton threw more INTs (10) than TDs (8) and he had a 7-8 QB record in the 15 games he played in last season. However, it’s important to note he also had an epically poor receiving corps where Jakobi Meyers (59 receptions) wound up emerging as the top option with second place being Damiere Byrd who had just 47 catches.

The tight end situation in 2020 was far and away the worst in the NFL, and Newton signed late in training camp, and caught COVID-19 three weeks into the season while the team had gotten off to a 2-1 start. Still, Newton led the Patriots in rushing TDs with 12 and he was the team’s second-leading rusher with 592 yards.

Newton wasn’t spectacular, but he was far from the washed-underachieving legend that many describe. It’ll take some time for Newton to get comfortable, but this could be a strong fit.

How Cam Newton Signing With Carolina Could Help the Patriots

The Patriots have a vested interest in Newton signing elsewhere. Per Miguel Benzan aka Pats Cap, Patriots salary cap expert, the Patriots could get a $1.5 million credit on their 2022 cap.

If Cam Newton were to sign with the Panthers this season the Patriots would receive a credit on their 2022 cap. Maximum credit = $1.5M. Example – signs for the minimum next week. The Patriots would then receive a $477,778 credit on their 2022 cap. — Miguel Benzan Patriots Cap Space equals 2,958,891 (@patscap) November 11, 2021

While this might not seem like a big deal this year, you never know how the extra funds might facilitate a move for the Patriots next season. Perhaps it even helps a tad bit with the offer the team is able to give to Odell Beckham Jr., assuming there is a multi-year agreement.

