Cam Newton Responds to Benching and Criticism of His Attire

The New England Patriots and Cam Newton are easy marks right now, and there is no shortage of people taking advantage of their current weakness.

Newton spoke about his recent benching and a pretty ridiculous and unprofessional personal attack from former NFL quarterback and current San Francisco 49ers analyst Jeff Garcia.

Newton: ‘If You Keep Playing Games Like That, Bro, And it’s Going to Be a Permanent Change.’

In the third quarter of the Patriots’ embarrassing 33-6 loss to the 49ers on Sunday, Newton was benched after completing 9 of 15 passes for just 98 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions. Belichick went to Jarrett Stidham, who promptly tossed a pick himself.

Belichick announced after the game that he was sticking with Newton as his starter, but the 2015 NFL MVP knows that the leash is shorter moving forward and that he must play better if he is to keep the starting job he won in an abbreviated training camp.

On Monday, Newton appeared on the Greg Hill Show on WEEI, and he talked about being embarrassed by the benching and being real with himself:

Newton said he was "embarrassed" by his benching, but he understood. "The first thing I said to myself coming home, I said, ‘You keep playing games like that, bro, and it’s going to be a permanent change.’ " — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 26, 2020

No one can accuse Newton of having a poor attitude. If anyone is still trying to use that as a means to criticize him, they have other issues with the 31-year-old. However, there is no question he has to get better.

Newton: ‘I’m Not Changing the Way I Dress’

Shortly after the game was over, Garcia who works for NBC Sports in the Bay Area, went on an egregious tirade targeting Newton’s pre-game attire and bizarrely linked it to his play, and leadership.

Take a listen for yourself:

Newton dealt with this unprompted attack quite well. He could have fired back at Garcia with his own insults, but instead, he took the high road while also shaking off the criticism and declaring he’d continue to express himself as he has over the years.

Cam Newton on Jeff Garcia's comments that Pats QB shouldn't wear flashy clothes: "You know what's crazy. I agree with him. … It's fair to say. I know I come off to so many different people in so many different ways. "He's exactly right, but I'm not changing the way I dress." — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) October 26, 2020

As I said, Newton’s poise and class while dealing with critics has been nearly impeccable this season. If he can regain the magic he had through the first three weeks of the season, the haters would have less ammunition.

