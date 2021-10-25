NFL Analyst ‘Willing to Bet’ Cam Newton Will Be Signed ‘Next Week’

The list of NFL teams with either an injured and/or underperforming quarterback seems to grow each week, and that means the clamor for a team to sign 2015 NFL MVP, and former Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is getting louder.

On Sunday, sports talk show host Michael Balko took to Twitter to drop a guarantee. Balko is “willing to bet” Newton will be signed soon. Balko doesn’t just believe Newton’s free-agent status will be coming to an end shortly, he names two teams we should watch in the process.

ALL the latest Patriots news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Patriots newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Patriots!

I’m willing to bet that Cam Newton has a job by this time next week. Keep an eye on the #WashingtonFootball team, #Chiefs, and maybe even a reunion in Carolina 👀 pic.twitter.com/KP2az6r3Bc — Michael Balko (@MichaelBalkoJr) October 24, 2021

A return to the Panthers ould be quite the story. Newton is the franchise’s most popular player ever as he led them to a Super Bowl during his MVP season.

Right now, Carolina doesn’t seem settled at quarterback. They took a chance acquiring former No. 2 overall pick Sam Darnold from the New York Jets during the offseason. After a strong start, the Panthers have dropped four in a row and that includes an embarrassing 25-3 defeat on Sunday to the New York Giants. Darnold looked horrendous in the game completing just 16 of 25 passes for 111 yards, no TDs and this egregious interception:

ALL the latest Patriots news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Patriots newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Patriots!

Death, taxes and Sam Darnold throwing interceptions at MetfLife Stadiumpic.twitter.com/GPujYSIBWE — KJYfan (@knicksjets4life) October 24, 2021

The Panthers pulled Darnold from this game late and P.J. Walker came in and was actually even worse. Walker completed just 3 of 14 passes for 33 yards. Based on these performances, the Panthers’ current slide and Newton’s popularity in Carolina, it’s easy to see why he might be connected to a potentially available spot at QB with the organization.

Also, the Panthers host the Patriots Week 9. Imagine what that atmosphere would be like if Newton was the starter playing against New England. The Patriots would gift the NFL with two of the more intriguing regular season games on the schedule after the Week 4 meeting with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Washington Football Team isn’t getting dreadful play from Taylor Heinecke, but because of another Panthers connection to current head coach Ron Rivera, Newton’s name keeps coming up in conjunction with this squad. We respect Balko’s take, but I would NOT bet on this happening.

Other NFL Teams Who Could Use Newton’s Services

The Houston Texans still make a ton of sense for Newton. Davis Mills hasn’t been terrible in place of Deshaun Watson and Tyrod Taylor, but it’s easy to see why Texans general manager Nick Caserio might see Newton as an attractive option.

His leadership and popularity seem like a plus for a franchise badly in need of positively compelling storylines. Also, the Pittsburgh Steelers would be a great fit. Ben Roethlisberger is way past his prime, and unlike Newton, he can no longer add the running element to a team’s offensive attack. Newton’s presence could be a net positive for the Steelers offense.

Meanwhile, The Patriots Smoked the Jets on Sunday

The Patriots aren’t much concerned with what may or may not happen with Newton these days. The team is coming off a lopsided win over the rival New York Jets.

Mac Jones and Co. overwhelmed the Jets 54-13 on Sunday with the rookie quarterback eclipsing the 300-yard passing mark for the first time in his NFL career. The Patriots are 3-4 heading into what figures to be a tough matchup on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers and MVP candidate Justin Herbert. They best enjoy this one while they can.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!