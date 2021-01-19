Patriots Writer Called Out for ‘Bias’ Against Cam Newton

While 2020 New England Patriots coverage was largely about bashing Cam Newton, the 2015 NFL MVP still has plenty of fans. One of those fans took the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian to task for what she called a “bias” against Newton.

It was a rather long back-and-forth exchange that featured Guregian attempting to defend her take on Newton’s play by presenting the times she’s supported the Patriots’ quarterback, and spoken highly of him.

Biased or Critical?

Here is a look at the rather long Twitter exchange between the two that begins with some name-calling, which I’m surprised Guregian ignored.

Karen, u low, dirty writer! U’re the 1 who’s robbed Cam Newton w ur bias writing all season! Cam broke 4 records as Patriot! U listed none of his RTD & other success! @patriots — BettyLove (@PartridgeLady) January 17, 2021

U don’t see female writers blistering a black QB as Cam Newton, like this! The 1 time I read ur bias work, I was shocked! U’ve cooked him with ur finger strokes! Every1 knows Cam gives it all! U dirty writers, steal his honors! You list only his weakness! @cameronnewton — BettyLove (@PartridgeLady) January 17, 2021

I'm really not sure why you think I have a Cam bias. I've written plenty of positive articles. Perhaps you missed those. And this latest one, it was hardly negative. Totally agree about Cam as a runner, but he's one of the worst-rated passers in the NFL. That can't be overlooked. — Karen Guregian (@kguregian) January 17, 2021

I saw the article that u published telling that area not to re-sign Cam Newton, u slick liar! Cam will be just fine! U using ur finger strokes 2 just list his faults, & not 4 records he broke, as a Patriot! God will rise him above ur deceitfulness! @cameronnewton @partridgelady — BettyLove (@PartridgeLady) January 17, 2021

I don't believe signing Cam is the answer to the Patriots quarterback issue. The players love him, but if he can't throw the football consistently, it makes no sense to re-sign him. Maybe they will, but in the final analysis, his inability to throw the football hurt the offense. — Karen Guregian (@kguregian) January 17, 2021

U have a right 2 how u feel! I disagree, on ur highlight 2 his weakness all season & doom! U hid his great contributions 2 NE, leadership, & great strengths as famous QB! Ur unbalanced narrative stood out as sore thumb! U low rated Cam! God has something greater! @belichickfdn — BettyLove (@PartridgeLady) January 17, 2021

I'll be happy to send you numerous positive stories I've written about Cam. The New England writers gave him an award after the season, for being a good guy, and always being available. We have a lot of respect for him. But even he said numerous times he needed to play better. — Karen Guregian (@kguregian) January 17, 2021

And that concluded this rather odd exchange. There is a difference between bias and criticism, and I’m not sure if everyone understands.

Bias, in this instance, is when someone deliberately ignores any positive element about a subject, and harps on the negative while also possibly conjuring up falsehoods to support their narrative. Criticism is simply stating one’s opinion on a subject, good, bad or indifferent, popular or unpopular.

While I have disagreed with many of Guregian’s takes on Newton throughout the season and would categorize many of them as overly simplistic, not entirely indicative of Newton’s value, and too dismissive of some pretty tough impediments (COVID, below-average receivers, questionable playcalling, and a new system) I don’t think her opinions are necessarily born in bias.

They are simply opinions I disagree with, and unfortunately, many people have a problem with simple disagreements. They appear to enrage them to a point that leads to name-calling and other examples of unsavory behavior.

Newton Return Update

It’s unclear if the potential departure of Patriots offensive coordinator will hurt or help Newton’s chances of being offered an opportunity to return to New England. McDaniels once traded draft assets to acquire Tim Tebow back when he was the head coach of the Denver Broncos with control over player personnel.

Obviously, Newton is twice the talent Tebow was, but McDaniels’ affinity for quarterbacks who are capable of making plays with their legs is noteworthy. The big question is: does Bill Belichick love Newton as much as it seemed like he did during the 2020 season?

Also, does whoever takes over the OC job (assuming McDaniels moves on) have the same confidence in Newton that his supporters had when the latter was brought to Foxborough.

The direction the team goes as it pertains to the offensive coordinator might dictate who plays quarterback for the Patriots in 2021. No matter who it is, there will be a set of folks who believe the reporting on said player is biased.

It just comes with the territory. It’s what happens when you use those “finger strokes” to do your job.

