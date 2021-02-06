Patriots Potential Suitors for Former No. 2 Pick, QB Trade Reportedly Near

The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to trade Carson Wentz soon, according to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen, and it’s possible the New England Patriots could be in on the deal.

Eagles are expected to trade Carson Wentz in the coming days in what would be the latest blockbuster QB deal to rock the NFL, sources tell @mortreport and me. The most pertinent questions now become where, when and for what. But it could happen as early as this week. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 6, 2021

According to previous reports, the Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts were believed to be the 2 teams showing the most interest in trading for the 28-year-old who has gotten an “uncoachable” label thanks to some run-ins with the Eagles’ coaching staff. However, after Schefter’s report on Saturday, local Boston sports media began running with the concept of Wentz landing with the Patriots.

I don’t love the fit, contract or expected trade package for the #Patriots. Wentz rediscovering his 2017 form is appealing. But coaches in Philly weren’t thrilled with Wentz freelancing and failing to execute within the scheme. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) February 6, 2021

The likely more important domino for the #Patriots in a Wentz trade is that it could put Philly on a QB at no. 6 unless they really believe in Jalen Hurts. Another team ahead of the Pats with a potential need at QB. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) February 6, 2021

Former Patriots tight end, and current co-host of WEEI’s OMF show, Christian Fauria reminded his Twitter followers of Bill Belichick’s reported offseason strategy, which was to be “extremely and uncharacteristically aggressive.”

.@tomecurran with us today: "…[Bill Belichick]'s plenty motivated already I'm sure. And everything I'm hearing from down there is that the Patriots are going to be extremely and uncharacteristically aggressive this offseason." Full Interview: https://t.co/wgqSoAA2tX https://t.co/EZrzVfdH8Q pic.twitter.com/jQzEYdqlu5 — Dale & Keefe (@DaleKeefeWEEI) January 27, 2021

Is this the time and situation for the Patriots to be extremely and uncharacteristically aggressive?

Wentz Was Tough to Watch in 2020

Former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak simply responded “lol” to Greg Bedard’s tweet detailing the reported asking price for Wentz. Zolak’s response was not unlike that of many Patriots fans who are aware of Wentz’s struggles in 2020.

Wentz played in 12 games for the Eagles last season producing only a 3-8-1 record in those games. He completed just 57.4% of his passes while throwing for 2,620 yards, 16 TDs, and 15 INTs. This was a far cry from the kinds of numbers he’d produced in the previous 4 years.

Wentz has battled injuries throughout a good portion of his career.

After playing in all 16 games as a rookie and showing great promise while leading the Eagles to a 7-9 record, Wentz had a breakout season in 2017. He pushed Philly to an 11-2 record before suffering a torn ACL that kept him out of the final 3 games of the regular season, the postseason, and the Eagles’ Super Bowl run that year.

The following season, he missed 5 games, and the Eagles were just 5-6 in his 11 starts. In 2019, Wentz seemed to return to form. He started all 16 games, led the Eagles to a 9-7 record while completing just under 64% of his passes, throwing for 4,039 yards, 27 TDs, and just 7 INTs. Any team that trades for Wentz will be hoping to get that version of him, and not the one from 2020.

Is Wentz the Best Starting QB Option for the Patriots in 2021?

This is the million-dollar question in New England. It seems the team could bring Cam Newton back for a reasonable offer, and it will most certainly be a cheaper deal than the $34 million Wentz is guaranteed for 2021.

Like Wentz, Newton didn’t have his best year in 2020, but you’d have to be a bit narrow-minded not to think the latter might be a bit better in 2021 after a full year in the Patriots’ system, with a complete training camp and better weapons in the passing game.

Will Wentz be better than an improved Newton? And would it be worth it considering the increased cost, and what the Patriots would have to give up in a trade for him (which will certainly include multiple draft assets)?

Those are very good questions.

There are also players like the Chicago Bears’ Mitchell Trubisky who will be a free agent this offseason. He lost his job during the regular season, but regained it after Nick Foles (a player Wentz knows all too well) and helped lead Chicago to the postseason. Trubisky has his limitations (accuracy and reading defenses consistently), but he obviously wouldn’t cost the Patriots as much, and at 26 years old, he’s even younger with perhaps more upside. Perhaps it comes down to which former No. 2 overall pick does Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels feel has the most fixable issues.

There is a lot to consider here, but it would appear the Patriots have a few less-costly, and potentially better options than Wentz–unless Belichick is convinced he’s the man to lead them back to the promised land.

