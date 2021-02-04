Patriots Projected to Sign Star WR to 4-Year, $78 Million Deal

The New England Patriots are expected to pay out a handsome deal to a top free-agent wide receiver. According to ESPN’s Bill Barnwell, that star receiver will be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’, Chris Godwin.

Barnwell doesn’t believe the Bucs will be able to pay all of their key free agents, and because of the team’s depth at wide receiver, they may not be willing to pay big money to Godwin. Barnwell writes:

The Bucs have some tough decisions to make with their roster this offseason, given that Shaq Barrett, Lavonte David, Ndamukong Suh, Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown, and Godwin are all free agents. They can’t retain all of them, and they’re likely to get below-market prices on Brown (and Gronkowski).

That’s definitely a lot of potential money to spend on the free-agent market, and you’d think players like Barrett and Gronkowski (because of his connection to Tom Brady) would be obvious guys for the Bucs to retain. Here’s where Barnwell figures the Patriots can swoop in to sign Godwin. Barnwell continues:

My guess is that Godwin’s versatility appeals to another team that lost two big-name contributors to the Buccaneers last offseason. The Patriots sorely need weapons at receiver and Godwin profiles as the sort of player who could continue to flourish with a larger target share. He also doesn’t turn 25 until next month, which might make him more desirable to the Pats than Robinson or Golladay.

There is no question, Godwin would instantly become the Patriots’ No. 1 receiver.

Why Godwin Might Be Expendable

The Bucs have options at wide receiver. Rookie Tyler Johnson has impressed coaches and perhaps most importantly, Brady during his first season in the NFL. Johnson appears to have the ability to fill Godwin’s role, and his upside overall is apparent. During his first regular-season, Johnson had only 12 receptions for 169 yards and 2 TDs. However, he seemingly has a knack for making big catches.

Nine of his receptions have been for first downs, and he had 2 huge catches for 31 yards in the postseason thus far. There is a chance that Godwin’s exit will provide Johnson with the room to become the receiver he’s capable of being.

Tampa also has the speedy Scotty Miller, Brown (if they re-sign him), as well as Mike Evans, so if Godwin leaves, the cupboard will be far from bare.

Is Godwin Worth $78 Million?

If the Patriots are paying Godwin $78 million, he has to be a 100-reception, 1,000-yard receiver for them in 2021. In 2019, he blew past those numbers with 1,333 yards and 9 TDs in just 14 games. He missed four games in 2020 and settled for 65 receptions for 840 yards and 7 TDs.

Despite the statistical slippage, most would attest, Godwin is on the cusp of becoming an elite receiver in the NFL. Because he’s still just 24 years old, and he fills an obvious need, it would be hard to imagine anyone criticizing the Patriots for opening their wallets to secure Godwin’s services.

For the sake of New England’s pass offense, let’s hope it gets done.

