Patriots Urged to Pursue ‘Ideal Fit’ Free-Agent WR

The New England Patriots spent freely on free agents last offseason. Conventional wisdom says they won’t do that again this spring.

Whether they spend big again or simply look for one huge target and a series of much smaller signings, a case can be made for the team to pursue Tampa Bay Buccaneers free-agent WR Chris Godwin. In fact, USA Today’s Henry McKenna believes the Patriots should be interested in signing Godwin. He calls him an “ideal fit” for the Patriots’ system.

Chris Godwin Called an ‘Ideal Fit’ for the Patriots

“It’s hard to imagine the Patriots spending more at the receiver position after last year’s big free agency, but if there’s any player who would justify it, it’s Godwin,” McKenna wrote. “He would be an ideal fit for New England’s system, and would set Mac Jones on a steeper upward trajectory.”

As good as Jones’ rookie season was, you have to wonder how much better he could be in his second year in the NFL if he has an unquestioned No. 1 receiver on the roster.

“If the Patriots can make the money work, they should sign Godwin. They will need more firepower to compete with the [Kansas City] Chiefs and [Buffalo] Bills in the AFC.”

The one thing the Bills and Chiefs have that the Patriots don’t is a dynamic wide receiver that forces defenses to take notice. The Patriots’ best counter for the likes of Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Stefon Digss and even the Miami Dolphins’ Jaylen Waddle is Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne.

With all due respect to Agholor, Meyers and Bourne, but none of the three are on par with what the Patriots’ AFC East rivals have on their teams.

Cheaper Options at WR For the Patriots

Godwin won’t come cheap and the Patriots haven’t made a habit of paying big bucks for receivers. If you’re wondering about cheaper options you might want to look at guys like the Jacksonville Jaguars’ DJ Chark and the Arizona Cardinals’ Christian Kirk.

At 6’4″ 193 pounds, Chark is tall and thinner, but the one-time Pro-Bowler has a 1,000-yard receiving season to his credit. When he’s been healthy, he’s proven to be a solid contributor. Unfortunately, he hasn’t exactly had a great quarterback throughout his career. While the 2021 NFL Draft’s No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence has massive upside, he wasn’t set up for success as a rookie.

Chark played in only 4 games, so he may have to sign a prove-it deal to hopefully cash-in when 2023 rolls around. That might be the kind of receiver the Patriots will pursue.

Another potential option for the Patriots is Kirk. He had a breakout season for the Cardinals. With DeAndre Hopkins injured much of the year for the Cards, there were more opportunities available and Kirk seized the time.

Kirk set career-highs with 77 receptions and 982 yards. He also had 5 TDs. The 5’11” 200-pounder isn’t exactly a No. 1, but he’d become the Patriots’ most dangerous receiver. Kirk won’t turn 26 until November and he’s yet to have a 1,000-yard season. That combination and upward trek of production could leave him in the Patriots’ salary range.

