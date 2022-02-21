Patriots Analyst is “All In” on “Best Route Runner in NFL Draft”

The New England Patriots could use another weapon in the passing game. Ohio State’s Chris Olave is a player one team analyst loves.

CLNS’ Evan Lazar tweeted: “All in on Chris Olave for the #Patriots if he falls to them at 21. He’s the best route-runner in the class. Olave is excellent at selling vertical stems and getting DBs to respect his ability to go deep, then snaps routes off with great precision. No wasted moves, no drifting.”

All in on Chris Olave for the #Patriots if he falls to them at 21. He's the best route-runner in the class. Olave is excellent at selling vertical stems and getting DBs to respect his ability to go deep, then snaps routes off with great precision. No wasted moves, no drifting. pic.twitter.com/13RrnKHqRY — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) January 24, 2022

One major question for the Patriots–if they are indeed interested in drafting Olave is will he be available when they pick at No. 21. If not, do they like him enough to trade up?

Moving up in the first round can be quite costly. We saw the Chicago Bears move up nine spots to get another Buckeyes star in Justin Fields last year, but it cost them dearly. Chicago gave up their 20th pick and a fifth-rounder in 2021, in addition to a first-round pick and a fourth-rounder pick in 2022.

The Patriots probably wouldn’t need t do that much, but a three or four-slot jump might be necessary considering Olave’s stock could rise after the Combine and Pro Days.

Chris Olave’s College Stats

Olave played four years for the Buckeyes and his senior season was his most productive. He made 65 receptions for 936 yards and 13 TDs. All three stats were career-highs for the polished receiver.

Pro Football Focus’ Michael Renner rates Olave as the fourth-best receiver in the NFL Draft behind only USC’s Drake London, another Buckeye in Garrett Wilson and Alabama’s Jameson Williams.

“One of the best route-runners in college football, Olave is as consistent a downfield threat as you’ll see in the class,” Renner wrote. “In total, 13 of his 65 catches ended in scores this season.”

The Patriots love guys with polished route trees and who also have a high football IQ with experience in a pro-style system. Olave checks the box in every area. If the team decides to go WR in the first round and Olave is available, it is difficult to imagine them not selecting him.

If Olve is off the board, it would appear the Patriots have a good chance of drafting some other talented receivers.

Other Options For Patriots at WR

Arkansas’ Treylon Burks is considered the most impressive receiver from a physical standpoint.

“Burks’ combination of size (6-foot-3, 225 pounds) and speed is unrivaled in the class,” Renner wrote. “He racked up 1,100 yards and 11 scores this season. The true junior should be a weapon on the vertical tree in the NFL.”

The Patriots have seemingly been trying to fill the void of an explosive and productive downfield threat since Randy Moss helped Tom Brady rewrite the record books more than a decade ago. N’Keal Harry was supposed to be that guy, but it hasn’t worked out that way.

Burks has a similar build and there is no doubt, critics will whisper about him turning into another Harry if he struggles in the least bit. Still, New England is unlikely to allow past failed player’s fortunes to influence their draft choices.

If Burks, Olave, Williams, or any other prospect is on the board, and they love them, Bill Belichick and Co. will pull the trigger.

