Patriots ‘Super-Sticky’ Rookie Tipped to Dominate NFL

Bill Belichick knows the New England Patriots need to improve on offense, but the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach also knows a dominant defense can still take a team far in the NFL.

The Patriots should have one of the tougher defenses in the league in 2023, thanks in no small part to “super-sticky’ rookie Christian Gonzalez. New England’s top draft pick is tipped to boss wide receivers during his first year in the pros by Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports.

Trapasso noted how “Gonzalez made it clear on film — he can lock up in man coverage. While his ball production wasn’t outrageous in man in 2022, on film he was super-sticky in those one-on-one situations, which limited targets in his vicinity.”

Being able to shutdown receivers in man coverage will quickly endear Gonzalez to Belichick. The latter still trusts his covering defenders in one-on-one matchups more than most coaches.

The combination of athletic talent and scheme fit has prompted Trapasso to double down on Gonzalez as “my May pick for Defensive Rookie of the Year.”

Patriots’ Top Draft Pick Already Looks Award-Worthy

Fortunately for Belichick and the Pats, the player selected 17th overall in the 2023 NFL draft has already flashed glimpses of DROY-worthy talent. Notably, his athleticism and strong hands were on display for this spectacular catch, highlighted by NFL Rookie Watch.

Christian Gonzalez showing off his HANDS 😳 Gonzalez ran with the first team at OTA’s and reportedly looks like a day one starter. The Patriots added a PLAYMAKER. pic.twitter.com/4MOzcMrw8Y — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) June 7, 2023

The idea Gonzalez looks ready to start on opening day is hugely encouraging for the Patriots. Belichick needs Gonzalez ready to go for more than one reason.

Cornerback Play Will Define Patriots’ Defense

Solid play at cornerback is a must in the AFC East in 2023. The division is now loaded with marquee quarterbacks and receivers.

The Buffalo Bills have owned the East, and the Pats come to think of it, in recent seasons largely because of dual-threat QB1 Josh Allen and All-Pro wideout Stefon Diggs. If there’s an obvious threat to the Bills’ supremacy, it comes from the Miami Dolphins, thanks to Tua Tagovailoa’s connection with dynamic receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Another tussle between the Bills and Dolphins for first place looks likely this season, but the New York Jets can play upstart after the long-anticipated trade for four-time league MVP Aaron Rodgers. Moves like that make the Patriots look like odd men out in the division, but Belichick’s defense can be New England’s great equalizer, provided the secondary can stand up to all the explosive passing attacks.

Doing so will not only take physical talent, but it will also require a level head. Fortunately, Gonzalez possesses both, according to teammate Jabrill Peppers, who told NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran the rookie is “real mature. You know, he’s silky smooth, long, athletic guy, but he plays with great pad level.”

Jabrill Peppers impressed with the potential of rookie first-rounder Christian Gonzalez. pic.twitter.com/wPdUR1dDqo — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) June 13, 2023

The signs are good 21-year-old Gonzalez will make an instant impression at the pro level. An accelerated learning curve would be a boost for the Patriots amid the legal issues involving Jack Jones, who was arrested in possession of “two loaded firearms” at Boston Logan International Airport on Friday, June 16.

Jones, who pled not guilty, is “expected to be in uniform when training camp starts,” according to Sports Illustrated’s Richie Whitt, but the legal troubles naturally prompt questions about what the Patriots’ starting lineup in the secondary will look like early in the season.

Belichick brought back Jonathan Jones on a two-year deal earlier this offseason, while Gonzalez’s arrival could lead to Marcus Jones moving to the slot. The picture on the back end of New England’s defense is changing, but Gonzalez will be the key to making the unit click.

If he plays up to the hype, the Patriots will have the ideal remedy for the biggest threats from their division rivals.