Colin Kaepernick’s Chance at NFL Return Likely Decided by Multiple Ex-Patriots

olin Kaepernick worked out with the Las Vegas Raiders and multiple ex-members of the New England Patriots played a role in the fact that he’s getting another shot in the NFL.

Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since 2016. His absence coincides with the beginning of his protest against racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem.

The quarterback has played 69 games in his career and has racked up 12,271 yards along with 72 passing touchdowns. Kaepernick has also rushed for 2,300 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns.

Kaepernick worked out with the Raiders on Wednesday with ESPN’s Adam Schefter the first to be on the news of the quarterback getting a workout with the Raiders. This was Kaepernick’s first workout with an NFL team since he visited the Seattle Seahawks in May of 2017.

If Kaepernick is to make his return to the NFL in Las Vegas, a boatload of former Patriots will play a role in the decision. Former Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler is now the general manager of the Raiders, while New England’s former offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels, is Las Vegas’ head coach. Also, Las Vegas’ staff boasts a bevy of former Patriots coaches such as Carmen Bricillo, Bo Hardegree, and Mick Lombardi.

Lombardi and Kaepernick have worked together as well with the two spending time together in San Francisco as Lombardi was an assistant coach for the 49ers.

Are There Any Former Patriots Among the QB’s on the Raiders Roster?

If Kaepernick was to be signed by the Raiders, he would be teammates with a former Patriots quarterback. The Patriots traded Jarrett Stidham to Las Vegas along with a seventh-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and in return got a sixth-round pick in next year’s draft.

Stidham struggled to make an impact in New England after being selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The quarterback only appeared in eight games over three seasons and threw for a measly 270 yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Vegas also has their starting quarterback, Derek Carr, and recently signed Nick Mullins who played for the 49ers.

Does Colin Kaepernick Want to Start?

Kaepernick has said in an interview that all he wants is a chance to show what he is capable of.

“If you’re talking about the playing side, come in, let me compete,” he said via ESPN. “You can evaluate me from there. The NFL’s supposed to be a meritocracy. Come in, let me compete. If I’m not good enough, get rid of me. But let me come in and show you.”

It remains to be seen if Kaepernick will get his chance after being basically exiled from the league. If he was able to make a return, it would be interesting to see how he would perform after such a long time away from the game.

But if Kaepernick does end up with the Raiders. A lot of former members of the Patriots organization will have played a role in him getting a shot to show what he can do under center.