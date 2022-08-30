Patriots Cut Draft Bust Hours Before Deadline: Report

The New England Patriots first cut of Tuesday was a third-round pick in 2020 who never panned out in New England.

NFL Network’s Mike Giardi was the first to report that Asiasi had been cut by the Patriots with ESPN’s Mike Reiss also reporting the cut.

Asiasi’s career in New England wasn’t a noteworthy one. He only tallied two receptions for 39 yards in a single touchdown in 10 games played per Pro Football Reference. The tight end never found his footing and now he is without a team.

Asiasi wasn’t the only tight end drafted in the third round of the 2020 draft to get cut. Dalton Keene was also cut this preseason. The tight end only appeared in six games and tallied three receptions for 15 yards per Pro Football Reference.

The 49ers recently had Keene in for a workout so maybe he could revive his career out in California.

But the Patriots investment in tight ends in the 2020 draft was a failed one with both players now off the roster. Hopefully, the draft picks of more recent years will prove to be a much bigger success.

What Does This Move Mean for the Patriots?

Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith will continue to do the heavy lifting for the Patriots in terms of the tight end position but the move to let Asiasi go opens up some space for other players.

With both Keene and Asiasi off the roster, there appears to be space for Lil’Jordan Humphrey. The Patriots signed him this offseason and with his ability to play wide receiver in tight end, he appears to be a utility player that Bill Belichick could utilize.

Humphrey spoke about his willingness to learn and play tight end.

“Whatever they want me to do, I just do it,” he said. “I got some work [at tight end] during camp at it, just trying to get better at it and continue to grow.

“It’s fun,” he said of the potential new role. “Playing football is fun, so I love it.”

After that, New England also has Matt Sokol and Jalen Wydermyer on its roster currently.

Who Else Did New England Cut?

The Patriots have also made some more cuts as they let Harvey Langi go. Reiss was the first to report the move.

Langi was signed by New England as a free agent in 2021. He was originally signed by the Patriots as a rookie free agent in 2017.

The 29-year-old linebacker appeared in just eight games for the Patriots in both of his stints and tallied just four tackles per Pro Football Reference.

Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal also is reporting that offensive lineman Drew Desjaelais was cut by the Patriots and Tom Pellissero is reporting that rookie Kevin Harris was cut by New England. Harris was drafted in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.