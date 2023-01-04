Damar Hamlin Inspires Heartfelt Gesture From Patriots Owner Robert Kraft

When Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on-field on Monday, January 2 after what looked like a routine tackle, it didn’t take long for the NFL community to realize the gravity of the situation. Both current and former players quickly took to social media to send their thoughts, prayers, and well wishes on his behalf.

With the 24-year-old safety suffering a cardiac arrest against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17, the sports world has shown incredible support. In particular, Hamlin’s GoFundMe page for his “Chasing M Foundation” has received a major boost from a number of prominent NFL figures, including former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and ex-offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Although Hamlin’s fundraiser had an initial goal of $2,500, donors from around the world have helped blow that figure out of the water, surpassing over $6 million in donations from over 200,000 people as of Wednesday, January 4. And to little surprise, one of the NFL’s most prominent owners made a sizable contribution that carries significant meaning.

At one point a $2,500 goal for a toy drive has now exceed $6M dollars… @HamlinIsland we are praying for you. The NFL community has come together…

Top donors include Robert Kraft (18,003), Matt Stafford (12K), @TB12sports (10K), @DangeRussWilson & @ciara (10k) #PrayForDamar 🙏🏽 — Jorge Andrés (@IBThatRaspOnTV) January 4, 2023

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Robert Kraft donated $18,003 on behalf of the Patriots. That figure not only represents the second-largest contribution to the cause, but it also has a special meaning to the 81-year-old owner.

“Within the Jewish faith, 18 is “chai” and signifies life,” Reiss tweeted. “The “3” is Damar Hamlin’s number. Beautiful gesture.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time Kraft has captured headlines for his generosity.

On October 12, 2022, Massachusetts General Hospital announced it received a “revolutionary gift” of $50 million from Kraft and The Kraft Family Foundation to address healthcare disparities caused by race, ethnicity, geography, and economic status.

The eight-figure donation is the largest in the hospital’s 211-year history.

Patriots Players Join Robert Kraft in Donating Toward Special Cause

Kraft isn’t the only member of the Patriots organization who stepped up to support Hamlin’s charity.

Several current players also made donations on behalf of Buffalo’s second-year safety.

Tom Brady ($10k), Devin McCourty ($2k) and Marcus Jones ($1k) among recent donors as Damar Hamlin’s toy drive is closing on $5 million. https://t.co/drdrCaCQrE — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 3, 2023

Defensive tackle Lawrence Guy and veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer pledged $1,000. Cornerbacks Marcus Jones and Myles Bryant also donated the same amount.

Meanwhile, longtime free safety and well-respected defensive captain Devin McCourty donated $2,000.

Plus, Brady, who spent two decades as the face of the Patriots, stepped up with a $10,000 donation on Tuesday.

Latest Update on Damar Hamlin’s Condition

As donors continue to contribute to Hamlin’s foundation, he remains hospitalized in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center’s intensive care unit, per an update from the Bills on Tuesday.

Just chatted with Damar Hamlin’s family friend @jordonr. Per Jordon and Damar’s family, doctors overnight got promising readings that they had been hoping to see by this morning. Jordon couldn’t go into specifics, but progress appears to be made. — Coley Harvey (@ColeyHarvey) January 4, 2023

According to CNN, the 24-year-old remains sedated on a ventilator as doctors “work toward getting him to breathe on his own.”

Dorrian Glenn, Hamlin’s uncle, said the ventilator helps relieve some of the strain on his nephew’s damaged lungs.

“It seems like he’s trending upwards in a positive way,” Glenn told reporters on January 3.

Hamlin’s family released a statement on Tuesday thanking the UC Medical Center staff, as well as all of those who have shown support during a scary situation.

“On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time. We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country,” the statement said.