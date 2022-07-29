Patriots Damien Harris Details ‘Special Relationship” With Mac Jones

I

t might seem like Damien Harris was drafted just a few years ago but the running back is entering his fourth NFL season. During that time, Harris has been able to build a “special relationship” with New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

Harris is coming off a superb 2021 season where he racked up 929 yards and 15 touchdowns. In Jones’ rookie season, having a reliable running back such as Harris was valuable.

But now that Harris is one of the elder statesmen in the running back room, Harris told media at training camp that he has embraced the responsibilities that come with being a veteran amongst his fellow running backs.

ALL the latest Patriots news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Patriots newsletter here!

After Friday’s session, Harris was asked about Jones and got excited exclaiming “10-piece! That’s my guy!” The running back then delved into his relationship with New England’s quarterback.

“Mac is just an infectious guy that everybody gravitates to,” Harris said. He’s a great leader, great football player, he’s an incredibly hard worker and he’s an even better friend. Whenever you take all of those attributes and put them into one person it’s easy to see why so many people gravitate towards him and why so many people want to be around him and want to follow him. He’s the hardest worker. He works incredibly hard, he always comes out here to do his best, not only to be his best but to make everyone around him better. Like I said when you put all those things together man, he’s a special guy and I know that I feel so fortunate to share this field with him for the second time in my football career.”

Harris and Jones played together when they were at Alabama.

How Important Will Jones’ Leadership Be in 2022?

Jones is entering an important season. He will look to prove that his impressive rookie season was no fluke. Jones threw for 22 passing touchdowns which led all rookies and helped get New England into the playoffs.

But there will be some hills for Jones to climb. Offensive guru Josh McDaniels is no longer patrolling the Patriots sidelines and after the departure of J.C. Jackson, New England will not be able to rely on their defense as much as they did in 2021.

Jones had another successful day on the field on Friday. He completed 7 of his 8 passes in 7-on-7s and was 6-for-11 in 11s. Most impressive was a great throw to Jonnu Smith where the tight end rose up and made a catch over Kyle Dugger.

How Important Is 2022 for Harris?

This upcoming season is also a major one for Harris. He is entering the last year of his contract and is likely in for a major payday. He can only add to his potential deal.

Harris has had a steady uptick of production starting in 2020 but will look to prove that he can be a top running back in the entire league. If he can build off of 2021 and have a 1,000-yard season, Robert Kraft and the brass in New England will need to open up their checkbook if they want to keep Harris.

One thing that will work in future contract talks with the Patriots is that Harris seems to love playing in New England. He told the media that they are the best fans in the league.

I just love what I do… I feel very fortunate to be a part of this organization,” Harris stated.