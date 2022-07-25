Former Patriots Wide Receiver Retires After 13-Year Career: Report

A

former New England Patriots wide receiver decided to end his career on Monday.

Danny Amendola retired after a 13-year NFL career. The undersized wide receiver won two Super Bowls while a member of the Patriots organization.

“It was better than I could have ever imagined,” Amendola told ESPN’s Adam Schefter about his career.

That seems like a fair statement for a wide receiver out of Texas Tech who didn’t get drafted.

Schefter also reported that Amendola had interest from multiple teams this offseason, but still decided to hang up his cleats.

Amendola, 36, played 13 NFL seasons, most recently in limited action with the Houston Texans in 2021. He spent his first four seasons with the St. Louis Rams before a five-season stint with the Patriots where he became one of Tom Brady’s favorite targets.

The slot receiver also played for the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions before his final season in Houston.

Amendola finished his career with 617 receptions, 6,212 yards, and 24 touchdowns. The wide receiver never exceeded 689 yards or four touchdowns during a single campaign season.

How Did Amendola Perform in New England?

Amendola saw his most successful years in a Patriots uniform in terms of postseason success. The wide receiver won his two Super Bowl rings in New England.

During in his five-year stint with the Patriots, Amendola racked up 230 receptions, 2,383 yards, and 12 touchdowns. The slot receiver also averaged 10.4 yards per reception and caught just over 70 percent of his targets.

In his two Super Bowl wins, Amendola answered the bell. Against the Seattle Seahawks, he had five receptions for 48 yards and a touchdown and against the Atlanta Falcons, he had eight receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown.

Amendola also came up clutch for New England with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter of the 2018 AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and also racked up eight catches for 152 yards in the ensuing Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The wide receiver was a part of a prime era of slot receivers in New England. Julian Edelman and Amendola quickly became some of Brady’s favorite guys to throw to.

What’s Next for Amendola?

According to Schefter, Amendola’s next step could be to enter the broadcast booth.

“Amendola is ready to pursue various other interests, including having initial talks with broadcasting networks,” Schefter stated. “He has multiple relationships and respect from around the league and is ready for the next challenge.”

Amendola would join a long list of Patriots who have moved to media. While the most recent example is Jason McCourty, the likes of Tedy Bruschi, Rob Ninkovic, Scott Zolak, and Ted Johnson have entered the media landscape while Edelman isn’t afraid to jump in front of a microphone or camera.

The undrafted wide receiver now leaves the league with two Super Bowl rings and a legacy that he can be proud of. When it comes to how he will be remembered in New England, Patriots fans will always look fondly upon Amendola’s playoff performances and his role in bringing two Super Bowls back to Gillette Stadium.