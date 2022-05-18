Former Patriots Cornerback Reacts to Joe Judge & Matt Patricia’s Roles

T

he New England Patriots are keeping quiet regarding the specific roles of coaches but some information is known. Joe Judge and Matt Patricia will be on the offensive side of the ball for the 2022 NFL season and Jerod Mayo and Steve Belichick will be coaching on defense.

Judge stated that he is working with Mac Jones and other skill players this past week. Patricia also noted that he is working with the offensive lineman. Judge also noted that the responsibility of calling plays has yet to be determined.

ALL the latest Patriots news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Patriots newsletter here!

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, a former member of the organization reacted to Patricia swapping from defense to offense and Judge also coaching on offense.

“Joe Judge & Matt Patricia being on the offensive side of the ball is surprising but I’m not gonna doubt Belichick,” Darius Butler said.

"Joe Judge & Matt Patricia being on the offensive side of the ball is surprising but I'm not gonna doubt Belichick" ~@DariusJButler#PMSLive #ForeverNE pic.twitter.com/ONZUGn7NCo — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 18, 2022

A Unique Perspective

Butler’s time in New England spanned instances where New England had a defined defensive coordinator such as Dean Pees and also times where the roles were more ambiguous. Also, Butler saw how things worked outside of Foxboro playing for two other teams.

The cornerback spent just two seasons in New England and played 29 games for the Patriots. Butler racked up 58 tackles, 14 passes defended, and three interceptions during his stay in New England. He ended up spending one year with the Carolina Panthers following the 2011 regular season and then spent the rest of his career with the Indianapolis Colts.

Butler played in 82 games for the Colts and had 244 tackles, 12 interceptions, nine forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries.

Trust in Bill Belichick

Butler stated that he had trust in Bill Belichick and it seems like the head coach is still heavily involved, even at the age of 70.

“Even though he’s older, I don’t think he sleeps,” Mayo said on Tuesday.

Steve Belichick also commented on the involvement of the 70-year-old.

“Honestly, I don’t really know what he’s going to do. He wears every hat in the building,” Steve Belichick said in a Monday Zoom call with local reporters. “He’s always been involved in everything. I’ve always enjoyed learning about the whole program from him, not just defense or scouting or offense or special teams. But he’s always involved in everything. I wouldn’t anticipate that changing. I don’t know how much effort will or won’t’ go into that stuff. You should ask him that. But I expect him to continue to be involved in everything just like he always has been. But who knows? I’ll be ready for it if it comes up. You have to adapt or die around here.”

When looking at the overall picture that is Belichick’s career, he has mainly put New England on a successful path. He has won six Super Bowls and has the most Super Bowl appearances of any head coach in NFL history. Belichick also boasts a career record of 321-156 and was named NFL Coach of the Year three times while also being named to the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

So while Butler might have faith in Belichick, he was just as surprised as fans to see Patricia and Judge coaching on offense.