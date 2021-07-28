Patriots Called One of ‘Most Likely Destinations’ For All-Pro WR

If the Green Bay Packers are forced to trade Davante Adams, the New England Patriots have been named as one of the most likely destinations for the All-Pro WR.

Per NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, the Packers and Adams cut off extension talks when the two sides couldn’t come to an agreement.

It’s not just Aaron Rodgers: The #Packers and star WR Davante Adams have broken off long-term extension talks. There are no current plans to resume them. The two sides have been negotiating for months, but they are now in a bad place, sources say. First the QB, now the No. 1 WR. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 23, 2021

With a major roster shift perhaps unavoidable in Green Bay, there is some sentiment the Packers could be forced to deal their all-world receiver.

Patriots Among the Most Likely Destinations for Davante Adams: Report

Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report discussed potential landing spots for Adams if he is traded.

As usual when it comes to top-notch NFL receivers, the Patriots came up.

Top 2019 draft pick N’Keal Harry hasn’t panned out for a New England Patriots team that seems to be unable to draft wide receivers. But Bill Belichick and Co. have clearly had more success with free agents at that position, and there’s a good chance they’ll continue to lack a WR1 come 2022. It’s possible Nelson Agholor will finally take off in a new setting, but nobody else on New England’s receiver depth chart is even remotely in Adams’ range. Meanwhile, Belichick indicated with an aggressive run through free agency that he’s all-in on getting the Pats back into contention this year. And it’s obvious that regardless of who quarterbacks that offense, they could use more weapons at their disposal. With nearly $28 million in projected cap space, the Pats could have trouble in a bidding war. But Belichick is a force, and Adams might be enthusiastic about jumping to the most successful team of the modern era.

It can’t be ruled out.

Gagnon is right, it can’t be ruled out. However, it seems unlikely the Packers would let their 28-year-old All-Pro receiver walk in the midst of his prime. Also, it is tough to imagine the Patriots making this sort of splash during the same offseason that saw them spend $159.6 million in guaranteed salary.

Resolution of the Aaron Rodgers-Packers Beef is a Good Sign For Green Bay

According to Zach Cruse of USA Today, who quoted ESPN’s Adam Schefter, there is now more hope in Green Bay for a resolution to Adams’ contract issues with the Packers.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has been unhappy with the franchise for months–at least–but the 38-year-old quarterback has seemingly come to some level of common ground on a return in 2021.

He reported to training camp on Tuesday.

Aaron Rodgers is back. https://t.co/86ey8aL1JE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 27, 2021

Bringing Rodgers back could make things much easier for the Packers front office.

Cruse wrote:

A potential agreement between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers has helped re-open talks between the team and its All-Pro wide receiver. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Davante Adams is now willing to have meaningful contract negotiations with the Packers again. Adams, who turns 29 in December, is entering the final year of his contract in 2021. The new agreement with Rodgers would open up cap room, potentially providing enough financial wiggle room for general manager Brian Gutekunst to craft a suitable new deal for one of the NFL’s elite pass-catchers.

In any case, it looks like we may be moving toward a new era in Green Bay. It’s one NFC North teams like the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings won’t miss. Green Bay has been the class of the division through Rodgers’ career and his teaming with Adams has been bad news for the opposition.

If you ask Bears, Lions and Vikings fans, change is good.