Twitter Reacts to Patriots Surprisingly Re-Signing 2-Time Super Bowl Champ

Getty David Andrews

Once David Andrews hit free agency and the New England Patriots brought back Ted Karras, it seemed certain the 2-time Super Bowl champion was as good as gone.

However, in the middle of the night on Thursday, Bill Belichick struck another free-agent deal and re-signed Andrews to a four-year contract, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

Andrews, 28, missed all of 2019 with blood clots, but he came back strong in 2019.

He missed four games with a hand injury but helped anchor a strong Patriots run game throughout the season. He’s yet to make a Pro Bowl in his career, but when you place him with the other O-linemen in New England, we could be looking at something special.

Quite honestly, it may be hard for any team in the NFL to put a better offensive line on the field. At this point, Cam Newton might be the happiest man in the league. He has a great opportunity to turn things around, playing behind what appears to be an elite O-line.

Twitter Reacts to David Andrews’ Re-Signing

ESPN’s Mike Reiss ran down some of Andrews’ legendary accomplishments with the Patriots.

Jerry Thornton dropped this very sarcastic tweet about Andrews’ return. We think this means he’s happy about the deal.

Doug Kyed of NESN talked about how the Patriots likely expected to lose Andrews in free agency, explaining why New England brought Ted Karras back after one year with the Miami Dolphins. Even Julian Edelman thought he’d played his last down with Andrews.

CLNS’ Evan Lazar says Andrews actually had better offers to play elsewhere, but he still returned to New England. Perhaps the Patriot Way isn’t as dead as some suggested when Tom Brady helped lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win last month.

Kyed comes back with this look at the Patriots’ potentially dominant offensive line.

Here’s another breakdown which demonstrates the depth and versatility from the Providence Journal’s Mark Daniels:

There are so many directions to go with these 12 guys, but there is a possibility one or two could be moved or released.

The New-Look Patriots Offense

Take a gander at the potential starting 11 for the Patriots on offense.

  • QB – Cam Newton
  • RB – Damien Harris
  • LT – Isaiah Wynn
  • LG – Shaq Mason
  • C – David Andrews
  • RG – Mike Onwenu
  • RT – Trent Brown
  • WR – Nelson Agholor
  • WR – Julian Edelman
  • TE – Jonnu Smith
  • TE – Hunter Henry

There is so much versatility there because the team also can attack with a fullback like Jakob Johnson or Dalton Keene.

They could bring on a third tight end in Devin Asiasi or dig deeper at wide receiver with Kendrick Bourne, N’Keal Harry, and/or an explosive rookie they could draft next month.

To compound that, the Patriots might also be looking to trade up in the first round to put themselves in a position to take a quarterback for the future, such as Ohio State’s Justin Fields or North Dakota State’s Trey Lance.

If things go as planned, this could be one of the most fruitful offseasons in New England’s recent memory.

