Patriots Legend Begins Coaching Career

T

his college football bowl season, New England Patriots fans will be paying attention to one bowl game.

The Fenway Bowl will take place for the first time in 2022 after being canceled the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Louisville Cardinals and Cincinnati Bearcats. While already being rivals, the tension between the two sides got increased with former Louisville coach Scott Satterfield leaving the Cardinals to coach the Bearcats.

With Louisville needing to find a coach relatively fast they decided to go with a former Cardinal football player who Patriots fans will be familiar with. Deion Branch was named interim coach of Louisville. The 43-year-old has been working as Louisville’s director of player development and alumni relations, but has not held coaching responsibilities for the university in the past.

“I just started thinking about the guys in the locker room and the city,” Branch said in his introductory press conference. “I know what this means to the city. … No I am not going to be the head coach, this is more about me wanting to lead these young men on the field. We have a bowl game and we want to win that bowl game.”

Louisville’s Athletic Director Josh Heird complimented Branch’s coaching ability even though he said that the former Patriots wide receiver won’t be considered for the permanent job.

“For me, it was who could be dedicated to the guys in the locker room, unequivocally, for the next two weeks? While there is a very good staff and we have some very good assistant coaches, I think the one guy who could without a doubt give every minute over the next two weeks to the guys in that locker room, that was Deion,” the Athletic Director said.

How Well Did Branch Perform in New England?

Branch had a successful career with the Patriots. He played 12 seasons in the NFL (seven of those in New England).

The Patriots legend tallied 328 receptions for 4,297 yards and 24 touchdowns per Pro Football Reference. Branch has also won two Super Bowls and was also named a Super Bowl MVP.

Where Do the Patriots Stand Heading Into Week 14?

At the bottom of the AFC East, New England has a lot of work to do if they want to make the playoffs. With a 6-6 record, the Patriots will hope to get above .500 when they face the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.

Bleacher Report unveiled their power rankings headed into Week 14 and New England fell to 17th in the NFL.

”The New England Patriots are in trouble,” B/R wrote. “New England’s offensive struggles appeared to push quarterback Mac Jones over the edge—the second-year quarterback apologized Friday for a profanity-laced tirade on the sideline during the loss.

“Next offseason, the Patriots must hire an offensive coordinator rather than pretend Matt Patricia—a former defensive coordinator—can aid Jones’ development,” Maurice Moton added. “Though the Patriots don’t have a game-breaking playmaker in the backfield or on the perimeter, an innovative offensive play-caller can potentially elevate talent on that side of the ball. Offensively, the Patriots have regressed without former offensive play-caller Josh McDaniels.”