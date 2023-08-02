Patriots’ Wide Receiver ‘Standing Out’ at Camp: Report

Finding a true go-to wide receiver for quarterback Mac Jones would solve a ton of problems for the New England Patriots. Fortunately, the franchise may have unearthed a new No. 1 target from the lower regions of the NFL draft, in the form of 2023 sixth-round pick Demario Douglas.

The rookie is gaining quite the reputation at training camp, where’s he’s been “standing out,” according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss and others. Reiss described how Douglas was “getting a huge rise out of the crowd” during practice on Wednesday, August 2, “first, catching a long pass with Marcus Jones in coverage, and then breaking off one route against Shaun Wade, just left him in the dust.”

Top takeaways from the seventh practice of Patriots training camp. pic.twitter.com/WN26KcZBu4 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 2, 2023

Reiss referenced Douglas’ “ability to create separation,” and this isn’t the first time this offseason the former Liberty standout has been credited with that attribute. It’s his best way to transform what was a pedestrian passing game last season.

Rookie Gaining Consistent Separation

Distance between Douglas and the nearest defensive back has been a common sight during camp. He’s “consistently been able to separate himself from defenders thanks to an explosive first step and elite stop-and-start acceleration,” per Boston.com’s Conor Ryan.

Douglas’ breaks have also been well-timed and polished, while his hands have been strong. The 22-year-old showcased all of those qualities on this rep highlighted by Patriots on CLNS.

Plays like this can establish a vital comfort level between Douglas and Jones. The latter still needs an outright alpha receiver to emerge from a crowded depth chart also featuring notable veterans like DeVante Parker, as well as JuJu Smith-Schuster, signed from the Kansas City Chiefs during free agency.

Douglas could take targets away from his more experienced and decorated teammates if he continues to catch his quarterback’s eye. Jones told NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and ex-Patriots vice president of player personnel Scott Pioli during an interview for “Inside Training Camp Live,” how Douglas is “doing a great job, and I think a lot of the rookie receivers are. Really, because the veterans are showing them how to do it.”

“The speed of the pack is the speed of the leader.” Fun conversation with me, @scottpioli51 and a rejuvenated Mac Jones at #Patriots camp: pic.twitter.com/t5GHHi61Rp — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 2, 2023

While Jones covered all his bases with this diplomatic answer, more hype is building around Douglas than any other receiver on the Patriots’ roster.

Late-Round Gem Getting Noticed

Jones isn’t the only Patriots’ player who’s taken notice of how well Douglas is performing this offseason. Safety Jabrill Peppers mentioned how the first-year pass-catcher hasn’t escaped the attention of the secondary, telling NBC Sports Boston’s Patriots Coverage, “Oh yeah, we noticed him.”

"Oh yeah, we noticed him." Jabrill Peppers talks what he's seeing from rookie, Demario Douglas pic.twitter.com/luCLfsbkWe — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) July 31, 2023

Significantly, Peppers made clear how Douglas’ “physicality” caught him off guard. Being physical isn’t necessarily something often associated with a 5-foot-8, 165-pound wideout, but Douglas being able to play bigger than his size would be a huge asset for Jones and the Patriots’ offense.

Head coach Bill Belichick has long deployed undersized receivers who were physical after the catch. Greats like Troy Brown, now the team’s receivers coach alongside Ross Douglas, Wes Welker and Julian Edelman were notable examples.

Brown should be a terrific reference point for Douglas, since the three-time Super Bowl winner knows what it takes to go from the basement of the draft to becoming a No. 1 receiver. The Patriots selected Brown in the eighth round, 198th overall, 30 years before they used the 210th pick to draft Douglas.

Learning the finer points of the pro game from Brown can only increase Douglas’ chances of living up to a growing amount of hype. If the rookie even comes close to matching the plaudits, Douglas could finish his debut season as Jones’ top weapon.