Patriots Make $33 Million Show of Faith in 1200-Yard Wide Receiver

Wide receiver is perhaps the most talked about position on the New England Patriots’ roster, with most observers believing the team needs a marquee arrival in free agency to boost talent.

Apparently, the Patriots don’t agree because they’ve doubled down on their investment in Devante Parker, making a show of faith worth $33 million in the former Miami Dolphins’ wideout.

Parker agreed a new three-year contract extension on Wednesday, June 28, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. It’s a deal including “$14M in guarantees and per-game roster bonuses.”

The lucrative new terms are a strong endorsement of Parker’s ability, despite the 30-year-old mustering just 31 catches for 539 yards last season. Parker still has a lot to prove, but he does have a 1,202-yard campaign on his CV from his days in Miami.

Re-upping Parker might be an indication Patriots’ head coach Bill Belichick is content with what he has at receiver. It could also be a sign Belichick and the Pats won’t pursue a deal for five-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins.

Veteran Wideout Has a Lot to Prove

Parker arrived in New England last offseason well known to Belichick and his staff. The sure-handed pass-catcher burned the Patriots for eight catches and 137 yards during the 2019 regular-season finale, a game the Dolphins won 27-24.

The performance capped a breakout year for Parker, who snagged 72 catches for 1,202 yards and nine scores. Unfortunately, that same dynamism and production were missing from Parker’s performances in 2022, when he averaged just 41.5 yards per game and posted a catch percentage of 66, per Pro Football Reference. Parker recorded just a single 100-yard game, making five catches for 156 yards against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3.

In fairness, Parker was hardly helped by the Patriots’ muddled picture at quarterback, where Mac Jones struggled to stay healthy and establish himself as the clear No. 1. Those struggles were summed up by Parker recording one of his three touchdowns courtesy of backup Bailey Zappe against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4.

TOUCHDOWN: Bailey Zappe 25-yd TD pass to DeVante Parker#Patriots 17 #Packers 14 Q3 pic.twitter.com/HKs7ODcSc7 — Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) October 2, 2022

Despite the modest numbers, there were hints of Parker’s potential to still be effective. Hints like 25 of his 31 receptions resulting in first downs, along with averaging 3.4 yards after catch, according to Pro Football Reference.

The positive underlying metrics, combined with Bill O’Brien returning as offensive coordinator, along with the arrivals of some new faces, can get Parker back to his best. Those same things could nullify the need to sign Hopkins.

New Deal Could Impact DeAndre Hopkins Chase

Hopkins and the Patriots have been heavily linked for a while, but the big-name free agent would find himself entering a crowded receiver room at Gillette Stadium. Not only has Belichick secured Parker’s future, he’s also signed JuJu Smith-Schuster in free agency.

Smith-Schuster isn’t the only notable new addition. Demario Douglas, one of two wideouts the Pats took in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL draft, has breakout potential.

Parker, Smith-Schuster, Douglas, Tyquan Thornton and Kendrick Bourne form a deep contingent of pass-catchers with enough potential to transform a pedestrian passing game. Jones needs the help, but what he really requires is for a legitimate go-to receiver to emerge from the pack.

Parker’s the best candidate for the key role, so it makes sense for the Patriots to pay up now and maybe think twice about using their remaining $13,215,081 worth of salary cap space to agree a contract with Hopkins.