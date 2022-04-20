DeVante Parker Shows off First Look in a Patriots Uniform

T

he New England Patriots along with the rest of the NFL kicked off voluntary offseason workouts and DeVante Parker is working with his new teammates. The wide receiver gave fans a first look at how he will look in a Pats uniform on his Instagram page.

Parker was acquired at the beginning of April as New England sent a 2023 third-round pick to the Miami Dolphins and in return got Parker and a 2022 fifth-round pick.

The wide receiver posted a picture of himself in a Patriots uniform for the first time since coming to New England.

Parker’s fellow teammates were hyping him up in the comment section.

“Oooweee that 11 looking clean! 👀👀 This man finna ball!” said wide receiver Kendrick Bourne.

Replacing a Legend

It sure looks like Parker will be continuing to rock No. 11 out on the field. That will make him the first person to do so since Julian Edelman decided to retire.

Edelman still is a fan favorite in New England. The wide receiver ended his career with 620 receptions, 6,822 yards, and 36 touchdowns. He retired with three Super Bowl rings and was named Super Bowl LIII MVP.

Parker’s caption might be alluding to the fact that some fans might not appreciate him donning Edelman’s number.

“👀🤔 I don’t give a damn if u like it or not 🤷🏾‍♂️,” reads the caption.

To Parker’s credit, he has had a quality career of his own. Entering his eighth NFL season, Parker has 338 receptions, 4,727 yards, and 24 touchdowns.

Still, Edelman is a legend in New England. His spot in the Patriots Hall of Fame is guaranteed and he likely will end up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame as well. Edelman reacted to the picture on Twitter.

So while Parker is deserving of wearing whatever number he desires, he might ruffle a few feathers in New England if he does indeed decide on wearing No. 11 in his first season with the Patriots.

Patriots Fans Can’t Wait to See Parker

No matter what number he is wearing, Patriots fans are excited that Parker will be a part of the team in 2022. While he struggled in 2021, Parker has the capability to be one of the best pass catchers in the entire league.

In 2019, Parker had a career season racking up 72 receptions for 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns. If he can put up similar numbers in New England, fans will be really happy with him.

Coming from Miami, Parker will be excited to work with a quarterback of Mac Jones‘ caliber. Jones had a quality rookie season throwing for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

Parker will also be paired up with Kendrick Bourne and Jakobi Meyers. New England will have a three-headed monster in the passing game. Meyers had 83 receptions for 866 yards and two touchdowns while Bourne had 55 receptions for 800 yards and five touchdowns.

There are plenty of reasons for Patriots fans to be excited about the 2022 season and Parker is one of them. Now that he is in New England, the wide receiver has the potential to re-energize his career and have some great performances out on the field.