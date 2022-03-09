Patriots Trade For Freakish WR ‘Certainly Doable’ Says Cap Expert

The Seattle Seahawks have placed themselves into rebuilding mode with the trade of Russell Wilson and a fourth-round selection to the Denver Broncos for Drew Lock, Noah Fant, Shelby Harris, two first-round picks (2022 — No. 9 overall — and 2023), two second-round picks (2022 — No. 40 overall — and 2023) and a 2022 fifth-round selection.

Hours after the Wilson trade news went public, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Seahawks had informer former All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner he was being released.

Seahawks in Full Rebuild and DK Metcaldf Might Be Available

With news of the trade and release fresh, rumors followed that suggest every player on the Seahawks roster is available, per Rich Hill of Pats Pulpit. One New England Patriots fan took to Twitter to ask New England salary cap expert Miguel Bezan about the feasibility of a trade for wide receiver DK Metcalf.

Bezan called the deal “certainly doable” from a financial standpoint.

Cap-wise, acquiring DK is certainly doable. The real issue is winning a bidding war with their draft capital. https://t.co/mpSzgJ9CXw — Miguel Benzan Patriots Cap Space equals 9,540,325 (@patscap) March 8, 2022

Metcalf has just one year remaining on his contract and his cap hit for 2022 is just $4.3 million. That is the kind of deal the Patriots would historically love, but as Bezan suggests, it’s not only a matter of interest on New England’s part, but also whether they could outbid what figures to be a slew of interested teams.

The Metcalf-to-Patriots Talk is Picking Up

Don’t take this as a concept that hasn’t been suggested by anyone besides an inquisitive fan. NBC Sports Boston’s Justin Leger mentioned Metcalf as a wide receiver target for the Patriots on Tuesday as well.

“The 24-year-old speedster already is among the game’s best wide receivers and has been a touchdown machine over the last couple of seasons,” Leger wrote. “Between 2021 and 2022, Metcalf found the end zone 22 times. Metcalf is entering the final season of his rookie deal. While a trade for the 6-foot-4, 235-pounder seems like a pipe dream, who knows what could happen if he decides he doesn’t want to be a part of a potential Seahawks rebuild?”

Metcalf may be hoping to land with a team that gives him a better chance to compete for the postseason than he’d have in Seattle with Lock likely taking over as the starting quarterback in 2022. If the Patriots can swing the deal, they might have an opportunity to right one of the biggest draft wrongs in their recent history.

“The Patriots infamously had two chances to draft Metcalf in 2019, but instead they went with receiver N’Keal Harry — who’s underwhelmed in New England — in Round 1 and cornerback Joejuan Williams with their Round 2 pick,” Leger continued. “Will they rectify that mistake with a blockbuster trade?”

DK Metcalf Would Be the Patriots’ WR No. 1

Metcalf is still so young, just three years into what looks to be a promising NFL career. His stat totals dwarf Harry’s in every category. Recent news suggests Harry’s days are probably numbered in New England. If the Patriots could somehow have Metcalf take Harry’s spot on the roster, the fanbase would probably rejoice.

Metcalf would instantly become the Patriots’ No. 1 receiver. His speed and size would give second-year quarterback Mac Jones the sort of weapon in the passing game he was sorely missing in 2021. Metcalf not only has top-flight speed, his frame and spectacular leaping ability make him an excellent red zone target.

Imagining Jones tossing the ball to Metcalf on fade routes in the back of the end zone would be a delight to Patriots Nation. Because of the potential, acquiring Metcalf is an idea the Patriots’ organization might at least consider exploring.

