Patriots 3-Time Super Bowl Champion Could Be Nearing Return: Report

The New England Patriots and Dont’a Hightower may not be done with each other after all. The 32-year-old, three-time Super Bowl champion and two-time Pro-Bowler is still sitting without a team after the first wave of free agency. Is now the right time for Bill Belichick to pick up the phone to reach out to his long-time defensive captain?

When the Patriots didn’t move to bring Hightower back around the same time they re-inked with Devin McCourty, James White and others, it began to appear as though Hightower might find himself playing elsewhere.

However, no other team has locked Hightower down, so Henry McKenna of USA Today believes there is a chance Hightower may agree to a small deal with the Patriots. He compared it to the career path of former Patriots linebacker and current coach at the position, Jerod Mayo.

The longer Dont'a Hightower sits on the open market in free agency, the more I wonder if he might just head back to the Patriots on a cheap deal. They can find a sub-role for him in 2022 and use him as a key mentor — not unlike what Jerod Mayo did in his last few seasons. — Henry Coffey McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) March 21, 2022

The deal would seemingly make sense for both Hightower and the Patriots. Hightower has played nine seasons in the NFL–all with New England. He is entrenched in the community and appears to love Foxborough. He recently started a family, and it may be convenient for him to play with the only franchise he’s known as a professional.

Dont’a Hightower Wasn’t At the Top of His Game in 2021

Hightower isn’t in his prime as an athlete. During the Patriots’ three Super Bowl runs, Hightower played an integral role in the middle of the team’s defense. His football IQ, leadership and toughness from the inside linebacker position have been huge. He undoubtedly has a spot waiting for him in the team’s Hall of Fame.

However, after missing the 2020 season on the COVID-19 opt-out list, Hightower had a rough go of it in 2021. He missed two games, but more importantly, the game looked too fast for him at times.

This was especially noticeable during games against mobile quarterbacks like the Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen. This key designed run from Allen against the Patriots shows Hightower flat missing a crucial tackle on a drive that led to points in Buffalo’s lopsided win.

But then there's Allen as a designed ball carrier. Let's screw with the defense – line McKenzie up in the backfield, but Allen's just gonna take the ball as the running back and follow his blocking. Jukes Dont'a Hightower out of his own ankles for more yards. pic.twitter.com/y1npzAAUu5 — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) January 17, 2022

In Hightower’s defense, he’s not the only Patriots defender to struggle containing Allen, but the inside linebacker’s lack of speed was something of a microcosm of New England’s defensive struggles in key moments.

Their lack of speed over the middle–and quite frankly across the entire defense–was a problem they appear committed to fix heading into 2022. That likely explains why Hightower hasn’t been re-signed through March 21.

Dont’a Hightower Could Still Hold Some Value For the Patriots

That said, from a veteran leadership and depth perspective, it’s not tough to see how Hightower could still be a help to the Patriots’ 2022 roster. No one on the defense knows Belichick’s scheme–especially in the box–better than Hightower.

If he is willing to accept a lesser role, he could be a fantastic mentor to whomever becomes the player who takes the majority of snaps in that position. Also, Hightower could provide excellent depth for the Patriots.

Whether it would be because of injury, simply to spell a starter or to go with more of a pure run fit, Hightower’s size, strength and savvy could come up big for the Patriots in spots.

For the right deal, he could still be a valuable option for the Patriots. We should learn some time over the next week whether or not the Patriots and Hightower have a deal.

If one doesn’t materialize, it seems possible he could decide to retire as was rumored last year. Clearly, there is more to come.

