Patriots Leaving the Locker Open For Unsigned Legend

The New England Patriots seem to have made it clear that the door is still open for the return of legendary linebacker and three-time Super Bowl champion Dont’a Hightower.

Hightower hasn’t made his plans for the future known publicly, but the 32-year-old who has played all nine of his NFL seasons with the Patriots remains unsigned. A report from The Athletic’s Jeff Howe said the Patriots “would welcome [Hightower] back with open arms,” if he wanted to return.

Also, the Providence Journal’s Mark Daniels tweeted a little detail he noticed as the media made their way back to the Patriots locker room following Thursday’s preseason opener against the New York Giants:

We were back in the Patriots locker room for the first time since the 2019 season. One thing I noticed – the locker once held by Dont’a Hightower is still vacant. It’s prime real estate- near the exit – where lots of veteran LBs have been in the past. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) August 12, 2022

Hightower isn’t coming off one of his strongest seasons. Always more of a physical, line-of-scrimmage linebacker rather than a sideline-to-sideline player, Hightower looked especially slow and plodding in 2021.

He’d sat out all of the 2020 season on the COVID-19 opt-out list. Last season, Hightower was seemingly victimized in pass coverage, and he struggled to do his part to contain mobile quarterbacks like AFC East rivals star the Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen.

Hightower had 64 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a tackle for loss, 4 quarterback hits, and an approximate value of 8, per Pro Football Reference. Over the years, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has always spoken glowingly about Hightower. While the aging linebacker is past his prime, if New England is willing to welcome him back and keep his locker open, they must believe he has something to offer.

Cameron McGrone Potential Injury

New England was hoping to have young inside linebacker Cameron McGrone make an impact this season. However, after missing all of his rookie season in 2021 recovering from a torn ACL, McGrone was seen with a “large wrap” on his elbow after the preseason opener on Thursday night, per NESN’s Zack Cox.

LB Cameron McGrone walked through the locker room with a large wrap on his right elbow. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 12, 2022

If that injury proves to be a serious one, the Patriots’ inside linebacker depth will take a hit. Likewise, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Jahlani Tavai suffered an injury on August 4.

LB Jahlani Tavai has to be helped off the field this morning, as he fell in a heap in an 11-on-11 red-zone drill. Did not appear to be any contact. Teammates kneeled around Tavai as he remained down. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 4, 2022

Tavai returned to practice on August 8, per Patriots.com’s Evan Lazar, but he didn’t play on Thursday against the Giants.

Matt Judon and Jahlani Tavai are back at practice. Only absences are RB James White (PUP) and OL Andrew Stueber (NFI). #Patriots — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) August 8, 2022

Tavai’s availability will be an interesting story to watch heading into the Patriots’ second preseason game.

Patriots Notes and Quotes

James White Announced His Retirement From Pro Football

Several Patriots players paid their respects to the retiring James White on Thursday. Several current and former Patriots took to social media to pay their respects to one of the most beloved players in recent team history.

White suffered a season-ending hip injury during a Week 3 loss to the New Orleans Saints in 2021.

The injury landed him on injured reserve and out for the remainder of the season. White began training camp on the physically unable to perform list along with other veterans like David Andrews, Jabrill Peppers, and Jonathon Jones. While Andres, Peppers, and Jones were activated and participated in training camp, White remained on the shelf.

Still, hearing his retirement announcement was a bit of a surprise. Looking ahead to the upcoming season, New England may turn to Ty Montgomery and rookie running back Pierre Strong Jr. to play the pass-catching-back role that White mastered during his time with the Patriots.