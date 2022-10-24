Patriots a Possible Landing Spot for Former $35 Million Star, Says Analyst

Could the New England Patriots consider the return of another of their former stalwarts at linebacker?

Bill Belichick re-signed veteran linebacker Jamie Collins, earlier this month, and they have elevated him from the practice squad ahead of the Monday night matchup against the Chicago Bears. A case could be made for the Patriots to continue to dip into the team’s almanac to bring back another linebacker with ties to their dynasty.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay identified future Patriots Hall-of-Famer, Dont’a Hightower as a free agent who “clearly fits” with the current roster. Hightower, who is still just 32 years old, went unsigned this offseason after completing his four-year, $35 million deal with the Patriots–the only team he’s ever played for in his NFL career.

“A few teams in the hunt should give serious consideration to signing Hightower,” Kay wrote. “A return to the New England Patriots—where he clearly fits the system and has so much experience—would be sensible, but heading out west to help guide the Arizona Cardinals or Los Angeles Chargers back to the postseason could be a fitting ending to Hightower’s Hall of Fame career.”

Hightower signing anywhere but with the Patriots seems unlikely. It is much more likely he officially retires and hangs up his cleats for good. Hightower is a two-time Pro-Bowler and three-time Super Bowl champion.

He doesn’t have anything else to prove on a football field. If he does have the itch to play again, it’ll likely be about returning to the fraternity of active players and the competition. Imagining him landing with another team that does things differently than the Patriot way he embraced seems far-fetched.

Patriots Front Vs. Justin Fields is a Major Monday Night Matchup

New England’s next assignment occurs on Monday night when they host the Bears at Gillette Stadium. The Bears feature a dynamic young quarterback in Justin Fields, who has proven to be more dangerous with his legs than his arms at the current stage of his NFL career.

Fields has a career 57.7% completion rate and a quarterback rating of just 73.1. However, he has run for 702 yards in just 16 starts as a quarterback. This season alone, he has already run for 282 yards, including a 39-yard scamper that put his team on the cusp of a win in their Thursday night loss to the Washington Commanders.

New England’s biggest challenge on Monday will be to keep Fields in the pocket. He’s at his best when moving, whether it’s throwing on the run or simply making a play with his elite speed.

Deatrich Wise is Favored to Record at Least a Half-Fack Vs. the Bears

While Fields has been a problem for opponents when he’s on the run, he has been one of the most sacked quarterbacks in the NFL this season.

Fields has been sacked 23 times in just six games which breaks out to 16.7% of the time, which is tops in the league. Because of the improved play from the Patriots’ Deatrich Wise, the Bears’ inability to protect Fields, and the young quarterback’s tendency to hold the ball too long, there is apparently a high probability New England’s veteran defensive end will record at least a half-sack, per ESPN’s Seth Walder.

Deatrich Wise Jr. over 0.25 sacks (+126) (FD) — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) October 24, 2022

New England could coast to a primetime win if a few more Patriots get in on the sack act.